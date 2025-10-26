Africa Digital Media Awards

ADC Sends Message to INEC Over Soludo’s Cash For Votes Pledge
Politics

ADC Sends Message to INEC Over Soludo’s Cash For Votes Pledge

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged not to ignore the alleged attempt of Governor Charles Soludo to financially induce voters ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it was clear that the governor had lost the confidence of the people.

Governor Soludo had promised to reward every ward won by his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

As reported by Daily Trust, Soludo stated this during a campaign rally at Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

“We promised each of these wards N1 million, and next week, we will redeem it. For November 8, any ward that wins again will receive N1 million, while the first three performing wards will get N5 million, N2 million, and N1 million respectively.”

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said he hopes INEC is not pretending not to see Solduo’s desperation to win the guber election.

“Ahead of the November 8th election, Soludo has clearly lost the confidence of the people of Anambra, and it shows.”
“Only a sitting governor who has run out of public goodwill would so openly resort to cash for votes, in direct violation of Sections 121 and 127 of the Electoral Act, which criminalise voter inducement of any form.
“This is a new level of desperation, wrapped in impunity, and I hope that INEC is not pretending not to see it.”

Soludo issues critical warning to Anambra voters

As Anambra's November 8 governorship election drew closer, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has advised voters not to disrupt the ongoing zoning arrangements.

The Anambra governor said that voting for a candidate outside the Anambra South district will disrupt zoning.

He also cautioned that voting for any candidate from Anambra South other than him will mean giving the zone 12 years, as against the normal 8 years.

Source: Legit.ng

