Senate President Godswill Akpabio has stirred a fresh debate in Nigeria after stating that poverty is “not a crime” and could even be considered a “virtue”

Akpabio made the statement while addressing the media in Rome following his attendance at the funeral of Pope Francis

Nigerians on social media widely condemned his remark as seen in a viral video, accusing him of insensitivity

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under heavy criticism after he said that ‘poverty is not a crime’ and that it can sometimes be considered a virtue.

Akpabio criticised over statement in Rome

Akpabio describes poverty as a virtue after attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Akpabio stated this while speaking from Rome after attending the funeral of Pope Francis.

Legit.ng reported that Akpabio led a five-member Nigerian delegation to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

The delegation was constituted by President Bola Tinubu and includes prominent clergy and diplomats such as Archbishop Matthew Kukah and Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

The Nigerian government will officially deliver a condolence letter from President Tinubu to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City, was laid to rest in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Italy.

Shortly after attending the ceremony, Akpabio in a video making the rounds online, shared by Arise TV and NTA, said Pope Francis was worth $100 at the time of his demise, insinuating that the Pope’s life was more about what he could do for others than himself.

He stated thus:

“When you look at the Catholic Church, the Catholic Church is not just a church. The Vatican is also regarded as a state. You have the head of state that d!ed and was buried today... heading over 1.5 billion people around the world.

"You have a man who d!ed as a man today, the Pope, who was worth only $100, showing that we cannot worship God in splendour.

"The best way to worship God is through self-sacrifice for others."

Nigerians react as Akpabio says poverty is not a crime

Akpabio led Nigerian delegation to Pope Francis' funeral. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

As usual, Nigerians took to the socal media platform X to share their opinion on the Senate President's statement.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@csm_slow tweeted:

"Pope Francis was not poor pls. Let’s not spread misinformation. That he chose to give out his salary and had no possessions doesn’t mean he was poor. Because he had food on his table at all times. He traveled to wherever he wanted without paying from his pocket. He was humble."

@meekeejo tweeted:

"Why did he not accept it as his own virtue? Where did he read it from or hear that poverty is a virtue?"

@phoenixkene tweeted:

"Akpabio the rubbish talker 😂 he can never say anything good."

@EugeneOnah3 tweeted:

"That's why we should have these politicians speak without giving them prior time to prepare for comments without their aids preparing a script for them.

"When they speak you will know they are clueless and dumb without any ideology or principle."

@OnyeisiVictorM tweeted:

"A virtue is a desirable moral standard, behaviour or attitude.

"A virtue is NOT an economic status of lack and indigency.

"Contentment is a virtue! Poverty is NOT a virtue.

"This is a crude attempt to gaslight people. You're breeding a POOR population, NOT a virtuous population."

Watch the video below as Akpabio speaks about poverty in Rome:

Read more about Akpabio here:

APC tackles VDM for criticising Akpabio's trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the All Progressives Congress has issued an ultimatum to VeryDarkBlackMan following his statement about Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that the online critic had bashed the Senate president over his Vatican trip for Pope Francis' burial ceremony.

As his criticism went viral, the ruling party took action against the audacious personality, leading to various reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng