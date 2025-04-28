Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reignited debates on gender dynamics in Nigerian politics with a satirical apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Her letter, laced with biting irony, criticised systemic sexism and entitlement within the legislative chambers

The unapologetic tone has sparked widespread discussions about power struggles and the challenges faced by women in leadership roles

Suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), reignited discussions about gender dynamics and power struggles within Nigeria’s legislative chambers through a biting, satirical apology addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, Akpoti-Uduaghan mockingly apologised for the “grievous crime” of maintaining dignity and self-respect in the Senate President’s presence.

Senator Natasha Offers Satirical Apology to Senate President Akpabio in a Letter. Photo credit: GoodswillAkpabio/NatashaAkpoti/X

Source: Twitter

Her remarks, dripping with irony, challenged systemic sexism and entitlement within the political sphere.

Critique of gender dynamics in politics

The senator’s letter, which has since gone viral, sarcastically referenced expectations of compliance, stating: “How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… ‘requests’ was not merely a personal choice but a constitutional violation of certain men’s entitlement.” She further addressed systemic sexism, writing: “Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unapologetic tone highlighted the challenges faced by women in politics, particularly in navigating power dynamics and entrenched patriarchal attitudes.

Her remarks have sparked widespread debate, with supporters praising her courage and critics questioning the appropriateness of her approach.

Impact on legislative discussions

The senator’s letter also criticised the perceived prioritisation of personal interests over legislative competence, stating: “I must apologise for prioritising competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.”

She mockingly acknowledged the “catastrophic consequences” of her actions, including delayed legislation and bruised egos, further fuelling discussions about the balance of power and accountability within Nigeria’s Senate.

Senator Natasha Offers Satirical Apology to Senate President Akpabio in a Letter. Photo credit: NatashaAkpoti/X

Source: Facebook

See the full letter below:

From the Desk of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio,

It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence. I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

I remain,

Yours in eternal resistance,

Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken

Akpabio among delegation to Pope Francis’ funeral

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of His Holiness, Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Friday, April 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng