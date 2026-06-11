Senator Seriake Dickson endorsed Peter Gregory Obi for the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dickson addressed irregularities in the recent NDC primaries, urging patience among aspirants and supporters amid challenges

NDC is poised for technological improvements in future primaries to enhance electoral integrity, according to Dickson

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence that Peter Obi, the party’s candidate, will defeat President Bola Tinubu to emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Wednesday night, June 10, monitored by Legit.ng, Dickson said he is committed to ensuring the success of the NDC ticket featuring Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Senator Seriake Dickson backs Peter Obi to see off the challenge of President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential contest. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @aonanuga1956, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that apart from Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and activist Omoyele Sowore are among the opposition figures expected to contest the 2027 elections.

Dickson said:

“NDC is the vehicle that will take Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to the pillar. We are working together."

The ex-Bayelsa state governor added:

"He (Obi) is our presidential candidate, there is a running mate, and we are working harmoniously together.

"We are confident that we will win in a free and fair electoral process.”

During the interview, Dickson sympathised with NDC aspirants over what he called "noticeable irregularities in our just-concluded primaries." He noted that complaints about irregularities in direct primaries are pervasive across all political parties and are not peculiar to the NDC.

While not claiming that the exercise was perfect, he urged aggrieved persons in the NDC to bear with the party in view of the circumstances it is managing. According to him, such crises have overwhelmed even bigger parties.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are the NDC’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, with Obi as candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Senator Dickson said via a tweet on Thursday morning, June 11:

"This includes parties with a sitting President, 33 Governors, and control of political structures in most states, in the case of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and even the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is over two years old."

Dickson praises NDC's progress

Speaking during the video interview, Dickson noted that the NDC is just four months old and has been thrust into a tight electoral timetable. He expressed pride that the party has had to conduct membership registration, congresses up to the national convention, primaries, appeal processes, and is now in the reconciliation phase.

Dickson continued:

"As a matter of fact, considering the age of the NDC and the teeming number of aspirants we have had to manage, we have done quite well. For months since the formation of the NDC, I have been building confidence and receiving respected politicians into its fold.

"Since the primaries, I have been attending to people and managing disagreements across the country on a daily basis.

"The NDC is on the ascendancy, and I thank Nigerians for their trust and confidence in our party. Even these challenges, which are not peculiar to us, will pass."

Furthermore, the federal lawmaker promised that the next primaries of the NDC will be technologically driven.

Senator Dickson’s full YouTube interview can be watched below:

Read more on NDC:

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng