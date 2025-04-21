After weeks of battle with pneumonia, Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church, has died at the age of 88

The Vatican announced his death in a statement released on Easter Monday, accompanied by a video

On Easter Sunday, the pope was reportedly pictured greeting crowds from the gallery of St Peter’s Basilica after celebrating mass with the faithful

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.

Pope Francis died at age 88. Photo credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. He said:

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Sky News and Reuters confirmed this in their publication on Monday, April 21.

Pope Francis appeared in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, greeted thousands of worshippers despite health concerns after recent hospitalisation for pneumonia.

In his Easter address, delivered by a clergy member, the Pope called for religious freedom, peace, and respect for differing opinions as essential for global harmony.

Pope Francis hits 3-week mark of hospitalisation after giving sign of frailty

Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and delegation during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Photo by Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis was hospitalized for three weeks due to double pneumonia and he is currently receiving respiratory therapy but showing limited signs of improvement.

The Vatican revealed that the 88-year-old pontiff requires high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day and noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night.

Prayer continues to pour in at the Rome hospital amid concerns over Pope's overall health condition following his recorded audio message to religious faithful.

The Catholic Church said Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency on Monday, March 2, 2025.

According to the statement, the latest setback is caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm".

Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) also sent a thank you message to medical doctors and healthcare workers taking good care of him.

Nigerian cleric speaks on Pope's health

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest said he had read online where some people were making disparaging comments about the illness of Pope Francis.

The priest said such bad comments should not provoke Catholics to anger since there was no need for them to be angry.

In a Facebook post, Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma said if a Pope dies in the Catholic church, the organisation is not made weak but stronger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng