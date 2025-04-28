The All Progressives Congress has issued an ultimatum to VeryDarkBlackMan following his statement about Godswill Akpabio

Recall that the online critic had bashed the Senate president over his Vatican trip for Pope Francis' burial ceremony

As his criticism went viral, the ruling party took action against the audacious personality, leading to various reactions online

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a firm stance against social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, demanding that he apologise within seven days for his recent comments about Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that this stems from a viral video in which VeryDarkMan expressed his concerns about Akpabio's decision to travel to Rome to attend the Pope's funeral amidst the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

VeryDarkMan argued that the Senate president should prioritise visiting communities affected by violence in states such as Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, and Enugu, rather than attending an international event.

He questioned Akpabio's moral standing, suggesting that his presence would be more impactful if he were to offer condolences to those affected by the ongoing killings.

In response, the south-south zonal chapter of the APC condemned VeryDarkMan's comments, describing them as disrespectful and unacceptable. The party gave VeryDarkMan a 7-day ultimatum to apologise to the Senate president.

Reactions as APC issues ultimatum to VDM

VDM reacts to Natasha, Senate president’s Saga

Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to the ongoing saga trailing the Senate President Akpabio over alleged asexual advances made at a female politician.

Natasha had granted an interview and stated that Akpabio allegedly made advances at her in his home.

In a video made by VDM, he said that he was going to lead a protest if Natasha could do what he said.

