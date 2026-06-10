Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso expressed willingness to reconcile with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf despite their political differences

Kwankwasiyya movement claimed credit for Governor Yusuf's 2023 electoral victory

Kwankwaso reflected on past disagreements with Abdullahi Ganduje, highlighting the complexities of political relationships

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said the door of reconciliation remains open for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

The national leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement said his affection for Governor Yusuf has not diminished.

“I still love Abba, and I didn’t reject him; he is the one who left. So not just Abba, if anyone who left comes back, I won’t be unforgiving. Look at Ganduje, in the many years we worked together, we fell out several times and got back together. That is how politics works.”

Kwankwaso said he remains willing to forgive and reconcile with Governor Yusuf, just as he forgave and welcomed anyone who left but returned.

As reported by the Guardian, the former Kano state governor stated this during an interview on BBC Hausa on Monday, June 8, 2026

According to Kwankwaso, he would not turn Governor Yusuf away if he decides to return,

He explained that he and former governor Abdullahi Ganduje fell out several times and got back together in the many years they worked together.

Kwankwaso insisted that Governor Yusuf’s electoral victory in 2023 was made possible by the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The NDC VP candidate lamented that Governor Yusuf left the Kwankwasiyya movement to join the people they defeated.

According to him, the movement intentionally fielded Yusuf in 2023 to demonstrate its political influence, and not.

He said Yusuf was not fielded as the 2023 gubernatorial candidate because he was the most senior or the most educated.

Kwankwaso claimed the movement intentionally fielded Yusuf to demonstrate its political influence in Kano State.

“We chose him because we wanted to test the strength and calibre of the Kwankwasiyya movement at that time.”

Details of NDC, Kwankwaso Camp Late-Night Meeting

Recall that the Kwankwasiya movement and NDC leaders hold late-night meeting to strategize for the 2027 general election.

Discussions aimed at resolving disputes and fostering unity within the NDC, emphasizing internal democracy.

NDC denied rumors of released primary election results, reinforcing its commitment to transparent decision-making.

Kwankwaso speaks on alleged plans to dump NDC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kwankwasiyya Movement denied claims of Kwankwaso leaving the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The movement stressed that there is no internal disagreement over candidate selections within the party.

The group's spokesperson said the NDC primaries followed due process, emphasising party unity and cohesion.

Source: Legit.ng