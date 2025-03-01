VDM has reacted to the ongoing saga trailing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged advances made at female politician

Natasha had granted an interview and stated that Akpabio allegedly made advances at her in his home

In a video made bey VDM, he said that he was going to lead a protest if Natasha can do what he said

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the scandal trailing the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng had reported that Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan had granted an interview where she said that in 2023, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio allegedly made advances at her at his home.

VDM sends warning to Natasha over Akpabio. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@natashaakpoti/@senate_akpabio

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the activist, he noted that he was solidly behind Natasha, but he needed her to opened up if Godswill Akpabio was involved in any fraudulent case.

He pointed out that he would be the first to lead a protest because he was ready to protect the country.

VDM remarked that Akpabio was doing different things which many don't like, but they just needed to hear that he was involved in anything which will not move Nigeria forward. That was when he would be able to take action against him.

VDM advises Natasha

Also in the video, the TikToker, who was dragged by comedian Deeone disclosed that Natasha's defamation case cannot fly.

VDM speaks about his plan for Akpabio. Photo credit@natashaakpota

Source: Instagram

Sharing the reason for saying that, VDM asserted that Godswill Akpabio's was the number three person in the country, so her case would not fly.

VDM also added that he was being real about his opinion.

Speaking further, he opined that the case Natasha has with Akpabio was a very personal matter. He advised that they should settle it amicably.

VDM speaks about Akpabio

In the video, VDM maintained that what the Senate President did was wrong if the female politician was speaking the truth.

He postulated that the number three citizen was allegedly using his position to oppress women. VDM wondered why Akpabio would allegedly be making advances at Natasha. He said it was an embarrassment to the country.

VDM also stated that maybe Akpabio was bored and opined that rich men were the first to start sleeping with men and under aged.

Recall that VDM had sent a message to some prominent Nigerians in the past. Though he didn't mention names, but he warned that they cannot do anything for him.

He noted that they were the ones who would be wounded. He used a video of a small animal, who was being chased, but it ended up escaping.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng