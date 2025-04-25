Live Updates: Pope Francis Funeral Latest as Akpabio Leads Nigeria’s Delegation
Rome, Italy - Mourners are paying their respects to the late Pope Francis for the final time as the deceased pontiff lies in state at St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral.
Legit.ng reports that over 100 delegations are on their way to Rome to pay respects to the late leader of the Catholic Church, who will be laid to rest in the Italian capital on Saturday, April 26.
Prince William to attend the funeral of Pope Francis
Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William will represent the UK’s royal family in Rome.
In a statement, King Charles said Pope Francis would be remembered for his compassion.
He said:
“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."
Huge crowds pack Vatican ahead of Pope's funeral
Huge crowds of mourners have filed through St Peter's Basilica as the Vatican makes final preparations for Pope Francis' funeral.
Security is tight with many of the 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs attending Saturday's ceremony expected to arrive on Friday, April 25, in Rome.
Akpabio to lead Nigerian delegation to Pope Francis' burial
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio is at the head of the five-member delegation.
Other members of the delegation are the minister of state, foreign affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor)