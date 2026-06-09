Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele condemned the NDC as a political ploy with no future and warned potential members against joining

NDC, formed in early 2026, was criticised as ineffective for the upcoming polls in Africa's largest democracy

Opposition unity was highlighted as essential for unseating Nigeria's ruling party in the next electoral battle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political set-up allegedly created for a hidden agenda.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng, the cleric claimed the party was formed for a specific mission, warning that individuals who rushed into it may eventually regret their decision.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that those who joined Peter Obi's party, the NDC, may later regret their decision ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Ayodele slams NDC

According to him, the NDC lacks seriousness and would not make any meaningful political impact, insisting that it is only being used to accommodate certain politicians for the 2027 elections.

He said:

“NDC as a party can’t really go far; it’s a party of political errand boys. It’s not a serious political party, and people who have rushed themselves there will eventually regret it. The party is a political set-up programmed to capture politicians."

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele maintained that the party has no future in politics, adding that it would not stand the test of time.

He added:

“NDC won’t last long; it’s a party that has no political future. I pity those who have pitched their tents in the party; it’s a trap."

The preacher also noted that opposition politicians coming together under one umbrella remains the only viable way to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso team up under the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the NDC is a political party in Nigeria founded in 2026. Its chieftains said it was established in response to widespread demand for disciplined governance, long-term national planning, and institutional accountability. Current members include Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, both of whom ran in the 2023 presidential election. Obi is the 2027 NDC presidential candidate.

Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso joined the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of former Vice President Aiku Abubakar. Atiku recently emerged as the ADC's flagbearer for the 2027 presidential poll.

Primate Ayodele predicts NDC's failure

Meanwhile, recalling the party’s formation by former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, Ayodele had earlier warned that it would allegedly not achieve any meaningful success in future elections.

He said.:

“In the coming election, even if the person who owns it contests under the party, he will fail. The party will not make any tangible achievement in 2027."

Read more on NDC:

Umeh defects from ADC to NDC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the ADC to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

In his letter, Umeh said he decided after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng