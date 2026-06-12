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Pasuma Rejoices With His Younger Sister Who Experienced Child Delay for a Decade, Makes Money Rain
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Pasuma Rejoices With His Younger Sister Who Experienced Child Delay for a Decade, Makes Money Rain

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • A video from Pasuma's younger sister's childbirth celebration has gone viral on social media
  • The highlight was a clip showing Pasuma, a Muslim, making money rain as gospel singer Mega 99 performed at the event
  • While many celebrated with Pasuma and his sister, the religious tolerance at the event also sparked conversation on social media

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Gospel singer Mega 99, whose real name is Abel Oluwafemi Dosunmu, has shared a video from his performance at Fuji star Alhaji Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma's younger sister's childbirth celebration.

In a vibrant celebration that has captured the hearts of many, the legendary Fuji star happily joined family and well-wishers to rejoice over his younger sister’s delivery of a bouncing baby boy after a decade of waiting.

Fuji music star Pasuma's younger sister welcomes a child after ten years.
Fuji singer Pasuma makes money rain as Mega 99 performs at his younger sister's childbirth party. Credit: officialpasuma/mega999
Source: Instagram

One of the highlights of the event showed Pasuma and others dancing as they made money rain. A clip also captured Mega 99 hailing the Fuji musician who happily sang along.

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Captioning the video, Mega 99 wrote via his Facebook page,

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"After 10 years of waiting, Pasuma’s younger sister gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Congratulations to the G2 family."

Aside from the fun moment, the video has also sparked conversations about religious tolerance in the southwestern part of Nigeria.

While Pasuma is known to be a dedicated Muslim, his sister, who recently welcomed a bouncing baby boy, is said to be a Christian.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pasuma kicked against the unauthorised use of his intellectual property, including his name and pictures.

In a post on his social media pages on Friday, June 5, 2026, Pasuma issued a cease-and-desist notice warning against the unauthorized exploitation of his music, image, name, and other intellectual property.

Fuji musician Pasuma overjoyed as his younger sister welcomes a child after a decade.
Fans and well-wishers celebrate with Pasuma and his younger sister. Credit: officialpasuma
Source: Instagram

The video of gospel singer Mega 99 performing at Pasuma's younger sister's child naming ceremony is below:

Reactions as Pasuma celebrates with sister

Reacting, several netizens shared personal stories of mixed-faith families, while others applauded Pasuma.

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Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Akintun41255896 commented:

"That can only happen in south west they usually come together as one family, argument can comes up but at the end they come together as one family

Keyon'dre Williams reacted:

"My uncle is a Muslim that goes that goes to hajj regularly. His wife? A deaconess at her church. Children nko? They do whatever the like. Thier eldest child is irreligious like me. Na wetin Sharia go destroy be that. So no to Sharia."

real_akinloye commented:

"Lol, in Lagos here there's a mosque and church that shares same generator on Sunday."

skila009 commneted:

Honestly these are major factors that has been keeping the land in unity and harmony,I’m afraid extremist shouldn’t take over."

Adegoke commented:

"My mother was a Christian and my father was a Muslim until their death. I am a Muslim with both Christians and Muslims as my siblings. I have no problem with anyone practicing their religion, I will only have a problem with anyone that tries to stop me from practicing mine."

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Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Wasiu Alabi PasumaFuji Music
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