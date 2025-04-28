Founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has spoken about the late Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Bishop Oyedepo narrated how he came about a powerful quote from Pope Francis about giving to others

The 70-year-old preacher said Pope Francis' quote that “trees don’t eat their own fruits” is an amazing statement

Ota, Ogun state - The Founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has shared a quote he got from the late Pope Francis.

Legit.ng recalls that the head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis died in his residence on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Bishop David Oyedepo says Pope Francis' quote that “trees don’t eat their own fruits” is an amazing statement. Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo/Pope Francis

Bishop Oyedepo said Pope Francis’ quote that “trees don’t eat their own fruits” is an interesting statement.

He stated this while preaching during a Sunday service at the Faith Tabernacle in Canaan land in Ota, Ogun state.

Speaking in support of Pope Francis’ quote, Oyedepo said it is how much we give out that defines our worth in life.

The 70-year-old man of God encouraged his members to look out for those in need and be a helper to them.

“One of my old-time fellows sent me one quote from Pope Francis yesterday. It’s very interesting, he said trees don’t eat their own fruits. They give it to others.

“Amazing things, so, it is how much we give out that defines our worth in life. Pls, be part of that.

“Look at the kingdom care thing going on, what stops any member of this church that is in a position to take a needy each and say Lord for the privilege to be part of this man’s life, this family life, and start watching over that. That’s how you live.

“The Lord will preserve him and keep him alive because he needs more of such people in the world.

“No one will die young here, Amen. Thank you, Jesus.”

Nigerians react to Bishop Oyedepo's statement about Pope Francis

@dejiedosu

You are blessed and preserved, Bishop.

@Ephraim_772

I wish more members and Christians I'm general listen to this kinda messages.

@Bros_Uti

Powerful word

