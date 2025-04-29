A Ghanaian man, who is a choirmaster, went viral after marrying three of his choir members at the same time

The marriage took place in the Winneba area of Ghana, and the ceremony spanned five days, with a grand celebration

Many reacted as photos of the wedding and the special invitation trended on social media, sharing their thoughts

A Ghanaian man, Nicholas Mbir, went viral after getting married to three women simultaneously.

The viral wedding invitation showed that the ceremony spanned four days in the Winneba area of Ghana.

A Facebook user, Abeku Adams Ekumfi, who shared photos from the wedding, stated that Nicholas was a choirmaster.

He added that Nicholas’ three wives - Angelina Prah, Grace Agyarko, and Esther Abass - were members of the same choir.

The man said:

“Mr. Mbir is now the Regional President of the Brotherhood of Iron and Gold (BIG), the West African Subregion.

“By GOD'S GRACE Mr. Mbir married three wives in Winneba this week. One on Wednesday, another on Thursday and the last on Friday. On Saturday, there was a grand celebration for all 3 wives. He's a Choir Master and all 3 wives belong to the same choir. EQUITY PREVAILED. The Myth Christianity forced on us is broken by the Power of the Holy Spirit.”

Abeku added:

“This is how greatness looks like.”

More photos of the couple were shared on Facebook.

Reactions as choirmaster marries 3 ladies

Ekow Simpson said:

"I love your preamble. I also love this man for seeing the truth and practicing the truth. He will live long."

Kweku Osei Tutu said:

"Living in their Truth so beautiful. Unlike others married and cheating hypocrites."

Nyame Tsease said:

"He is greedy. What about other male members of the choir? If he takes three how many will remain for the other male members."

Desmond Mawulolo Kokroko said:

"Isaiah 4:1 "And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man and say, 'We will eat our own bread and wear our own clothes; only let us be called by your name; take away our reproach."

Atsu Amedeka said:

"This is nice... What is important is that he is able to play his role as a man, bring no division among the women, continue to serve God, and finally, love, understand and peace among the wives."

Lawson Lord said:

"The first wife’s marriage was held in my neighborhood koraaa."

Alexander Aput Sam said:

"It's possible because of the name of the ladies. These names are out of market, he can still have side chick on each other back making 6. Solomon great-grandchild."

Stephen Larbi Darkoh Jnr said:

"The women don't look happy."

