Senate President Godswill Akpabio is leading a five-member Nigerian delegation to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City

The delegation was constituted by President Bola Tinubu and includes prominent clergy and diplomats such as Archbishop Matthew Kukah and Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu

The Nigerian government will officially deliver a condolence letter from President Tinubu to the Acting Head of the Vatican

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of His Holiness, Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Akpabio, Kukah make Nigeria's delegation to pope’s funeral

Senate President Godswill Akpabio will lead the five-member delegation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Friday, April 25.

The five-member delegation le by Akpabio, includes;

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.

Akpabio-led degation to deliver Tinubu’s condolence letter

The statement added:

"The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

"On Monday, President Tinubu joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who he described as ‘a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions."

Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, just a day after leading Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.

Tinubu added that the Pope’s death, coming after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, symbolises a sacred return to his Maker, offering renewed hope to Christians worldwide.

Who will attend Pope Francis' funeral?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure.

The funeral mass for the late pontiff will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square, with his body lying in state from April 23, 2025.

US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, are among world leaders and dignitaries who will attend the funeral.

