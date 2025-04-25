Tinubu Sends High-Powered Delegation to Pope Francis’ Funeral, Names Surface
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio is leading a five-member Nigerian delegation to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City
- The delegation was constituted by President Bola Tinubu and includes prominent clergy and diplomats such as Archbishop Matthew Kukah and Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu
- The Nigerian government will officially deliver a condolence letter from President Tinubu to the Acting Head of the Vatican
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of His Holiness, Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.
Akpabio, Kukah make Nigeria's delegation to pope’s funeral
Senate President Godswill Akpabio will lead the five-member delegation.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Friday, April 25.
The five-member delegation le by Akpabio, includes;
- The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu
- President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji
- Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; and
- Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.
Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Akpabio-led degation to deliver Tinubu’s condolence letter
The statement added:
"The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.
"On Monday, President Tinubu joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who he described as ‘a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions."
Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, just a day after leading Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.
Tinubu vs Atiku: Presidency shares why ex-VP's political future 'looks bleak' amid Okowa's defection
Tinubu added that the Pope’s death, coming after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, symbolises a sacred return to his Maker, offering renewed hope to Christians worldwide.
Who will attend Pope Francis' funeral?
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City after suffering a stroke and irreversible heart failure.
The funeral mass for the late pontiff will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square, with his body lying in state from April 23, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina’s Javier Milei, are among world leaders and dignitaries who will attend the funeral.
Read more about the Pope here:
- Pope Francis: Trump orders flags to fly at half-staff in US
- Pope Francis: Meet 2 African cardinals who may become the next pope
- How much was the Pope worth? Pope Francis' net worth revealed after he died at 88
Peter Obi spotted at Pope’s lying-in-state ceremony
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, on Wednesday, April 23, attended the funeral service of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, alongside dignitaries and Cardinal Arinze.
Obi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, whom he described as a humble leader.
Having met the late Pontiff three times, Obi said each meeting left a lasting spiritual impression and urged leaders in Africa to emulate the Pope’s legacy of compassion and justice.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.