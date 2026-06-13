VeryDarkMan's lawyer has broken his silence about a rumour making waves online about the critic

Shortly after he led a protest in Abuja, bold claims about his arrest surfaced on social media

The critic's lawyer has since addressed the claim, bringing relief to his fans and supporters

Controversial social media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), became the subject of intense speculation on Friday, June 12, 2026, after unverified claims circulated on social media that he had been arrested.

The rumour gained traction online, especially on Facebook, sparking concern and reactions.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer Deji Adeyanju debunks rumours of his arrest. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The rumours came after VeryDarkMan led a protest against the insecurity in Abuja on June 12.

Legit.ng reported that actor Emeka Ike was among those who joined the protest, where he emotionally pleaded with the government to take action.

"Pease don’t let this go too far. It might be your children tomorrow. Our children may not be there today, but somebody’s child is there. Please, let’s stop this killing," Emeka Ike said in part.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer breaks silence on rumoured arrest

In the early hours of Saturday, June 13, 2026, prominent activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju debunked the claim in a post via his social media pages.

Adeyanju stated plainly: “VDM not arrested.”

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's lawyer's update following reports of his arrest. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions to VeryDarkMan's lawyer's update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Gate Nilson commented:

"Were you expecting him to be arrested before."

Paman Lucky said:

"There are fake videos and news flying around saying VDM has been arrested. I called some RATELS members in my area for confirmation, and they said it's not true."

Azubuike Ume commented:

"he didn't commit any crime, therefore he can't be arrested."

Portable Niphemi

"See as my mind fly.... God abeg o VDM God bless you and protect u wherever u re....."

Ugwu Sunday said:

"You don day pray before make them arrest him so you can go and bail him abi. Charge and bail lawyer."

Okesanya Temitope commented:

"I appreciate the efforts of BRAVE Nigerian that risk THEIR LIFE just to make Youth awake from Our Slumber. However Don't let us forget that we've been having Protests that doesn't change Leaders."

Vino Shutters wrote:

"If dey arrest i will borrow tp fair come Abuja Let them know some Ratels who doesn't have tp are still at home oooo."

Precious Daniel commented:

"Thank you Adeyanju Deji for clearing the air. Thank God for protecting Verydarkblackman."

VeryDarkMan's lawyers deny involvement

Legit.ng reported that the legal team of VeryDarkMan reacted after the Presidency called for action over a controversial audio allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawyers, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, described the recording as doctored and falsely connected to their client.

The legal team also maintained that a review of VeryDarkMan’s verified social media pages would show that he neither created nor circulated the audio while calling on security agencies to investigate those behind the recording.

Source: Legit.ng