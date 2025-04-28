Dino Melaye, former Kogi West senator, stirred social media reactions after preaching at a church service

Melaye's ministration focused on trust in God, urging worshippers to rely on His strength at all times

Online reactions followed the former federal lawmaker's participation, especially considering another politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, also recently delivered a sermon at an Abuja church

FCT, Abuja - Former senator, Dino Melaye, has ignited reactions on X (formerly Twitter) following the publication of a video showing him passionately ministering.

The video, which was posted on the one-time Kogi governorship hopeful's verified page, quickly gained traction online.

Legit.ng gathered that it was taken recently during Melaye’s appearance at Apostle Edith Grace Ministries, also called The Greatest Grace of God Tabernacle, in Abuja.

Melaye wrote:

“When you have God, you have everything."

Below are some of the reactions from X users:

@SweetRay1234 commented:

"So you and Fani-Kayode (Femi) don start ministry work o."

@courageAce2887 said:

"Reverend Dino."

Ajinde Ajamobe prayed:

"May you live long sir."

Who is Apostle Edith Grace?

Senator Melaye's host, Apostle Edith Grace, is a psalmist with many song compositions to her credit.

Grace is the convener of the National Prayer Conference for Nigeria.

The female spiritual leader is also an author and philanthropist.

Spiritual Dino Melaye

On social media, Melaye often posts Bible quotes.

The ex-senator who appears to have drawn closer to God has kept social media bubbling with different spiritual messages in recent years.

The senator tends to give several inspirational talks that may have touched the lives of many and have others wondering if he plans on becoming a pastor after his political adventure. There are numerous social media posts of him displaying his purported spirituality.

Here are some of his posts below:

“Seek not the praise of men but the praise of God.

“I dwell in the exemption zone of God. I’m therefore protected.

“Even in the times of recession, my experience will be different.

“My God is a prosperous God so I have no dealing with poverty”.

Fani-Kayode lays hands on worshippers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode stirred public discourse after videos showed him delivering a sermon and laying hands on worshippers at a church service in Abuja.

The footage, which went viral, captured moments from a thanksgiving event held at Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, where Fani-Kayode shared what he described as a personal testimony of transformation and grace.

Fani-Kayode took to social media shortly after the service to express gratitude for the warm reception he received.

