Pope Francis was laid to rest inside his favourite Rome church, Santa Maria Maggiore in Italy, after a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Square

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event

The Vatican also shared a video to show how Pope Francis' coffin was entombed on Saturday, April 26, 2025

Vatican City, Rome - Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in Vatican City, has been laid to rest in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Italy.

Pope was buried inside his favourite Rome church after a funeral mass in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican said on Saturday, April 26.

The Argentinian pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, was laid to rest during a 30-minute burial ceremony which started at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in the Italian capital.

The Vatican confirmed this development in a post shared on its website on X.

The post accompanied by a video, read:

"Pope Francis' coffin has been entombed.

"The Pope's final resting place is the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome.

"Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch as his coffin was brought from the Vatican to the Basilica.

"The Pope is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event, allowing for those closest to him to pay their respects."

Pope Francis' funeral mass

As reported by PEOPLE, the pontiff's funeral began on the morning of Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The service was led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals and concluded with the Ultima commendatio and the Valedictio.

Following the Mass, Francis' coffin was transferred via a much-watched procession to the basilica of St. Mary Major for a private burial, making him the first pope in more than a century not to be interred at St. Peter's Basilica.

But St. Mary was one of Francis' favorite places in Rome and a church with deep personal significance to him.

Watch the video as Pope Francis' is laid to rest:

