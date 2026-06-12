The British Army has published on its website the salaries of dentists and doctors in the United Kingdom military

The report also shows the annual salary of a chef, as well as what a mechanic takes home as salary every year

The salary of each profession, as well as the conversion to naira, has been detailed by Legit.ng

The United Kingdom Army, or the British military, has positioned itself as one of the best in the world due to the competitive salary it pays to its personnel and the opportunity to also grow and progress in the force.

Legit.ng had recently published an article that detailed the salaries of recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants in the UK Army.

UK Army salary breakdown shows earnings of chefs, doctors, mechanics and dentists. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

UK military reveals annual salary of chefs

This article, however, focuses on the annual salaries of some professions, departments, or corps in the UK military.

Salaries of officers who work as chefs, doctors, dentists, and in several other corps or departments have been included below.

No. 1 Chef salary in UK Army

Legit.ng observed that the chef is part of the Royal Logistics Corps of the UK military and is charged with the responsibility of feeding or cooking for soldiers in the field.

Besides that, chefs in the UK Army also provide meals for VIPs during important events or ceremonies.

The description of this role on the UK website reads:

"Cook for everyone from hungry soldiers in the field, to VIPs at state ceremonies. Get skilled, qualified and enjoy an incredible Army life."

The annual salary of a chef, according to available information, is £26,334. When this is converted to Nigerian naira, it amounts to ₦48,024,789.

No. 2 Driver salary in UK Army

There are a lot of roles or corps in the UK Army, and one of the very important ones is the driver, who is a member of the Royal Engineers.

These individuals are tasked with transporting equipment, operating cranes, and performing other tasks when necessary.

The UK military website describes the role of individuals who work in this department. It says the driver operates:

"Cranes, bridge transporters, Land Rovers; as a specialist Driver, you can drive almost anything. Get trained, qualified and become a key member of our team."

There is no difference in pay in the annual salary of drivers under this corps compared to chefs in the logistics corps, as they earn the same annual pay of £26,334. When this amount is converted to Nigerian currency, it equals ₦48,024,789.

Full list: UK military reveals salaries of medical and technical staff in the Army. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

No. 3 Mechanic's salary in UK Army

The vehicle mechanic in the UK Army belongs to the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corps, and they have specific duties as explained by the military website.

The function of the vehicle mechanic includes fixing vehicles and some mobile equipment of the force to allow mobility or ease of transportation of military equipment.

They also earn a similar pay as the departments listed above. A total of £26,334 is the annual salary of a vehicle mechanic in the UK military. The yearly take-home equals ₦48,024,789 when converted to Nigerian naira.

No. 4 Pharmacist salary in UK Army

A pharmacist in the UK Army takes home a higher salary than a chef, driver, or vehicle mechanic.

Their role is also different, as clearly explained on the website. The UK website explains that one of the roles of a pharmacist officer is to give medical advice to personnel and also provide the best healthcare.

Pharmacists in the UK military earn a total of £41,456 yearly salary. This, when converted into Nigerian currency, is ₦75,607,245.52.

No. 5 Dentist salary in UK Army

Dentists in the UK military are under the Royal Army Medical Service and enjoy better opportunities and pay than several other corps or departments due to their experience.

They perform high-quality dental work on personnel to ensure they can continue their job in the force without oral health problems.

The pay for a dentist in the UK Army is £74,119. This amount is even higher when converted to naira, as it amounts to ₦135,177,861.

No. 6 Doctor's salary in UK Army

Just like dentists in the UK Army, doctors are also part of the Royal Army Medical Service, as they perform similar but different roles.

Doctors in the UK military may be required to travel to the front line or anywhere necessary in order to keep army personnel fit for duty.

The pay of a doctor is also similar to that of a dentist. A doctor's annual pay in the UK military is £74,119. If this amount is converted to Nigerian naira, it amounts to ₦135,177,861.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States military has shared a list of benefits for people who join the Army.

The benefits also go to the wife or husband and children of soldiers. The report showed things like help with school fees, free healthcare, good salary, bonuses, and holiday time for soldiers.

UK military publishes salary of bricklayer, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom military has released the salaries of bricklayers and other professionals in the Army.

The report also showed the yearly pay of plumbers, painters, and electricians working in the UK military.

Source: Legit.ng