Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, has made his first public appearance after his suspension from office

Fubara was seen attending a church service on Sunday, March 23, at the headquarters of Salvation Ministries in GRA, Port Harcourt

Fubara's appearance comes days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday, March 18, citing political tensions and security concerns

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state, made his first public appearance on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, this comes five days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and suspended him temporarily from office.

The suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has made his first public appearance at a worship centre. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara attended a special prayer, worship, and thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministries headquarters in the government reservation area (GRA), Port Harcourt.

The embattled governor's presence dispelled speculation that he had relocated to neighbouring Bayelsa state. It also confirms that he is safe, contrary to an alarm raised by a political stakeholder who feared for his life.

Some prominent figures who attended the service alongside Fubara include Edison Ehie (chief of staff), Senator John Azuta Mbata (former senate president pro-tempore and president-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide), Mike Elechi, David Briggs, and Israel Abosi (former Ikwerre local government area chairman).

Fubara's latest picture can be seen below:

Rivers: Fubara grateful amid challenges

Speaking at the service, Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and unwavering support amid the ongoing political challenges in the state.

A special prayer session was also held for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain after the service.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich south-southern state on Tuesday, March 18, citing the lingering political crisis.

Governor Fubara was removed from office on Tuesday, March 18, after President Bola Tinubu appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Apart from Fubara, the president also suspended Deputy Governor Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months. In their place, the president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired Vice admiral as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs for an initial period of six months.

The presidential proclamation triggered national attention as many commenters objected to Tinubu's action.

Read more on the Rivers state political crisis:

Rivers: Tinubu's govt deploys 10,000 troops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu government deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment. According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng