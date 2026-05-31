APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, is considered to be favoured for a smooth victory in the 2027 Lagos gubernatorial election

A political analyst has doubted ADC's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as a significant challenger to Hamzat's campaign

Questions have arisen about Hamzat's potential eight-year governorship term amidst APC leadership dynamics

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2027 gubernatorial election in Lagos State is projected to have a smooth run in the poll ahead of his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the assertion while speaking about the February 2027 governorship in Lagos in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that he did not see the ADC candidate as a formidable candidate against Hamzat in the election.

Obafemi Hamzat has been tipped to win the governorship election in Lagos Photo Credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

He maintained that Hamzat has been prepared for the position for a long time, but expressed doubt about the possibility of the party leaders allowing the current deputy governor in the state to spend another eight years in office as the governor of the state.

In the recent APC governorship primary in Lagos, several governorship aspirants stepped down for the deputy governor, paving the way for him to emerge as the governorship candidate of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC, which metamorphosed from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), regained power at the national level in 2015, after an alliance with other political parties in the country, such as the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

Opposition against APC ahead of 2027

It defeated the incumbent former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 20215 general elections and has since been at the helm of affairs in the country. However, the opposition had vowed to sack the party in the 2027 general election, led by the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reacting to the development ahead of the election, Yusuf said:

"I think it's going to be an easy victory for him. I do not think Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is going to be a formidable candidate against Hamzat. I think he's just joining the fray in order to continually be referred to as a Lagos State governorship candidate, rather than somebody who is serious about winning the election in Lagos State.

"Hamzat, I think, has been prepared for this seat for a long time. The only question remains whether the plan is for him to be governor of Lagos State for eight years, thereby putting him at the helm of affairs for 16 years, which is a long time if you ask me, or for four years in order to pave the way for another candidate in 2031. Time, they say, will tell."

Analyst speaks on Obafemi Hamzat winning the 2027 governorship election in Lagos Photo Credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng