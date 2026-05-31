Regina Daniels has shared proof of the massive love and support she received from fans at her Children's Day carnival in Asaba, Delta state

The highlight that captured attention on social media was the thousands of people who showed up at the event to celebrate with the Nollywood actress

The massive turnout has also stirred reactions, with netizens referencing the actress' estranged husband Ned Nwoko's loss at the APC primaries

Nollywood actress and filmmaker has expressed appreciation to her fans and supporters following the success of her 2026 Children's Day carnival in Asaba, Delta state.

Taking to her social media page on Saturday, May 30, Regina shared a heartwarming video showing the thousands of people who showed up at the event to celebrate with her.

Regina Daniels shares how her fans and supporters came through for her. Credit: regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, it was a little testament to the love and support she received from her fans.

"Hey guys, here’s a little proof of the love and support you all showed me. it was a huge success," she wrote.

Regina also expressed appreciation to God, her family, and friends who stood by her to make the event a success.

"First, I want to thank God for always coming through for me!! My family, my mother, friends, fans. staff And to every single person who supported me and helped make one of my longtime desire come true (hosting and putting smiles on so many children’s faces) I truly appreciate you all! Next year we going bigger and better in Jesus name!" she added.

Netizens make bold claim about Regina Daniels' influence on Ned Nwoko's political career. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video showing the massive turnout at Regina Daniels' Children's Day carnival is below:

What people said about Regina Daniels' carnival

Amid the congratulatory messages that poured in for the actress, some netizens, in their reactions, referenced Regina Daniels' estranged husband, Ned Nwoko's defeat at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, as they made bold claims about the actress' influence.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

shima.cilla commented:

"Chinedu go wish say e see this numbers for em primaries."

claudineellan9 said:

"Now they'll believe it when they say she made Ned a senator. See crowd."

elue_adaeze commented:

"Imagine if half of this crowd voted for grandpa. just imagine."

mom_tuuu commented:

"Now we know who pulls the crowd your votes sorry your crowds counts In EPAs life."

chosenify commented:

"This is what Ned would have been enjoying now. Chai. This gal get grace ooo."

rosemaryumeokoli wrote:

"You did it babygirl, but your coordinators did terribly badly. There weren't enough seats. The food and the drinks barely got to 20% of the kids present there. They played politics with everything."

kattys.com1 wrote:

"You have taken back what belongs to you, babe. Your grace and luck! You pulled massive crowd. Thank God for providing maximum security for this your programme. Thanks a lot for putting smiles on the faces of those children."

Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma reunite

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, actor Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their appearance at an event.

A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.

However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online.

Source: Legit.ng