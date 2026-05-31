Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, has announced Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and ex-governor of Kano State, as his running mate in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was declared the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general election at a special convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday, May 30.

Peter Obi announces Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, Obi subsequently announced Kwankwaso as his running mate, a development that had been earlier projected since they joined the new opposition party.

Recall that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso contested in the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), respectively, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

However, they both left their parties and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with the hope of actualising their presidential aspiration, but they soon realised that they may not get the party's presidential ticket, and they moved to the NDC.

On his confirmation as the NDC presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, Obi did not hold back in declaring Kwankwaso as his running mate.

The special convention, which was earlier announced by Seriake Dickson, the leader and founder of the party, has started generating reactions from Nigerians, particularly Obi and Kwankwaso's supporters. Below are some of their comments:

Omo Oba criticised Dickson, saying the NDC was only to win Rivers:

"Sir, see who una give the presidential flag to run the party ticket. I know NDC was formed for the sole purpose of the political fight in Bayelsa State. Peter Obi was only given the ticket to make money and do content with him."

Ogbonna Amanze commended Dickson:

"Our amiable, dynamic, and politically strategic leader, we appreciate you, sir, for the crucial roles you played behind the scenes to materialise today's epichal event in the annals of Nigeria's political history. With the ticket now in the hands of @PeterObi and @KwankwasoRM, we shall immediately roll up our sleeves to commence the mother of all campaigns in Nigeria's democratic experiment!"

Source: Legit.ng