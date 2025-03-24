Ademola Olarewaju, Atiku Abubakar’s aide, has advised suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to use his six-month suspension period to remain politically relevant

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olarewaju said President Tinubu forced Fubara to go on break by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspending the governor

Atiku's aide criticised FCT minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him of fueling the political crisis in Rivers and therefore challenged him to prove his influence in 2027

Ademola Olarewaju, special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on digital media strategy, has urged suspended Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state governor, to stay politically relevant.

Atiku's aide explains how Fubara can retain his seat after Tinubu suspended the governor for six months.

Olarewaju maintained that Fubara was forced to go on a break for six months, but he must stay in the public eye and understand who the true enemies of Rivers state are.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

Tinubu also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 23, Ademola Olarewaju, said:

"Well, unless the president decides to extend the tenure of the extra-constitutional declaration, Governor Fubara remains the Governor of Rivers State by the constitution. He has been forced on a break and he should use the period to gather his wits, remain in the public eye and also be clear on who the enemy of the Rivers people are. There was peace and stability in Rivers State while he was physically in office and all he did was to protect his constitutional mandate. Tinubu’s failure to call Wike to order is not the fault of Gov. Fubara."

Atiku's aide tells Wike to sheath his sword

Wike under fire as Tinubu suspends Fubara for six months, declares state of emergency in Rivers.

Recall that Lateef Fagbemi, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, on Wednesday, March 19, absolved Nyesom Wike of any wrongdoing in the protracted political crisis in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his former mentee, Siminalayi Fubara, the now-suspended governor.

Speaking to the press in Abuja, Fagbemi clarified that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, played no role in the political crisis that led to the state of emergency declaration.

In the same vein, Fagbemi defended his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the Nigerian leader acted at the right time to prevent further deterioration of governance in Rivers state.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Atiku's aide urged Nyesom Wike to allow Fubara to carry out his constitutional role in Rivers state.

Speaking further, he challenged Wike to prove his political influence as the governor's godfather during the 2027 elections.

Ademola Olarewaju, opined thus:

"Wike should sheathe his sword, focus on being an Abuja Minister, allow the Governor to work for the people and wait until 2027 to prove his political mettle, if he has any left."

"He is not the first godfather to be abandoned in the service of the people. His erratic public behaviour and lack of decorum on this matter plus his plotting of a coup against democracy by manipulating Bola Tinubu into this extra-constitutional declaration - will not be quickly forgotten in history."

