Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Chief Press Secretary to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Nigerians to dismiss social media reports about the embattled governor.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended the assembly, Governor Fubara, and his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu after declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Nelson Chukwudi said Fubara was safe and doing well after he vacated the Rivers government house alongside his family and security details.

According to Leadership, Chukwudi stated while speaking with the newspaper on Friday night, March 21, 2025.

“Forget about what you are reading on social media. The governor is safe and doing well.”

Fubara, family move out of Rivers Govt House

Legit.ng also reported that the suspended governor of Rivers state finally moved out from his official residence.

Fubara along with his family and security details vacated the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, and Rivers State House of Assembly after declaring a state of emergency.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers state.

Matwalle said Tinubu's decision is a necessary measure to address the ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich state.

He warned that the Nigerian Military is on high alert to safeguard government infrastructure and security of citizens in Rivers state.

Legit.ng also reported that the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly said it did not pray for a declaration of state of emergency in the state.

The lawmaker, however, declared their support for President Tinubu, promising to abide by the declaration.

The Speaker Martin Amaewhule, made this known in a statement following their suspension and that of Governor Sim Fubara and his deputy.

Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's suspension

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reacted to the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu.

The embattled governor noted that he tried his best to comply with the law in the face of the impasses in the state.

According to Fubara, it was unfortunate that President Tinubu declared a statement of emergency and expressed optimism that Rivers state will remain resilience.

