A Nigerian woman has shared a video of a three-bedroom apartment that was put up for rent in an area in Lagos State

She explained that her landlord gave her a quit notice because he sold the house, forcing her to look for a new place to stay within four months

While inspecting the apartment, she noticed something that made her reject the house instantly

A Nigerian woman, Adeife Adeoye, has generated a massive buzz on social media after posting a video of her house-hunting experience in Lagos.

Following a quit notice from her former landlord who sold off his property, Adeife and her companion, Lawrence, set out to inspect apartments in the choice Magodo phase 2 area.

A Nigerian lady who went for house hunting shares her experience. Photo credit: @adeifeadeoye/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, the condition of the first house they visited left her completely disappointed.

Woman rejects expensive apartment

In the viral TikTok video posted by @adeifeadeoye, she showed the interior of a three-bedroom apartment that carried an expensive annual rent of N6.5 million.

Despite the steep price tag, the ceiling of the house was covered in heavy blocks of dark mould from visible water damage.

While Lawrence jokingly tried to convince her that the house was fair for the price, Adeife completely disagreed. She noted that the kitchen was too small and the environmental defects made it entirely unlivable.

Adeife, in the TikTok video, stated:

"I really did not like it, it has mold. Lawrence loved it, please stop trying to say Lawrence loved it. Number one the house is 6.5 million Naira. The house has mold, the kitchen is not that big. I didn't like it."

The duo also inspected a second property—a cleaner three-bedroom duplex packaged at N8 million rent. While she liked the space, she lamented that hidden agency, legal, and caution fees jacked the total package up to N11.9 million.

She expressed total frustration at how Nigerian house agents inflate costs, making accommodation highly inaccessible for citizens.

Reactions as lady shares house-hunting journey

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

WARRI UNISEX CLOTHING VENDOR said:

"8m,12m n I Dey find house of total package 550k."

Onyi’s Memoirs said:

"There is mold!!! There is no potential!! No matter what you do it will come back and it can affect your health."

Am just a gal said:

"If you have such money why not build something small."

Watch the house-hunting video here:

Lady shares rent amount she pays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady caused quite a stir on social media platform X after she revealed that her house rent has not increased for the past six years.

Source: Legit.ng