Ogun state ranks second in Nigeria's 2025 State Performance Index, following Lagos State's top position

The ranking reflects Ogun's strong performance in governance, economic growth, and resident wellbeing under Governor Dapo Abiodun

Ogun's industrial growth and strategic location boost its appeal as a key investment hub in Nigeria

Ogun State has been ranked as the second best-performing state in Nigeria in the 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI) released by Phillips Consulting.

The ranking places Ogun behind Lagos State, which emerged as the top-performing state in the country, while Kaduna, Adamawa and Niger states occupied the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

pSPI 2025 Ranking: Southwestern State Announced as 2nd Best Performing in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Ogun records strong national performance

According to the report, Ogun secured its position following an assessment of governance, economic growth, infrastructure development and the overall wellbeing of residents.

The latest ranking is seen as a significant endorsement of the state's development efforts under Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration.

The report noted that Ogun performed strongly across several key indicators used to measure the effectiveness of state governments and development outcomes.

Index combines data and public perception

Phillips Consulting explained that the State Performance Index evaluates all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory using a framework that combines objective performance metrics and citizen feedback.

According to the report, 70 per cent of the assessment is based on measurable performance data, while 30 per cent is derived from public perception surveys.

The objective assessment examines areas including fiscal management, infrastructure provision, healthcare services, educational development and economic performance.

Citizen surveys, on the other hand, measure residents' views on governance, service delivery and government responsiveness.

Industrial growth boosts Ogun’s ranking

The report highlighted Ogun State's growing industrial capacity as one of the major factors behind its high ranking.

It pointed to the state's expanding manufacturing sector, infrastructure investments and competitiveness as an investment destination.

According to the assessment, Ogun's strategic location next to Lagos State has continued to strengthen its position as a major industrial and logistics hub.

The report further observed that the state has attracted significant investments in housing, agro-processing, logistics and industrial parks, contributing to economic expansion and job creation.

Report serves as governance scorecard

Phillips Consulting said the State Performance Index is designed to provide policymakers, investors, development partners and citizens with a reliable tool for assessing governance and development outcomes across the country.

The consulting firm noted that the 2025 edition emphasises evidence-based evaluation by combining audited public-sector data with citizen experiences and perceptions.

The report added that the methodology was intended to provide a balanced picture of government performance and the impact of public policies on residents.

Ranking reinforces Ogun’s investment appeal

The latest assessment further strengthens Ogun State's reputation as one of Nigeria's leading destinations for industrialisation and investment.

Analysts say the ranking reflects ongoing efforts by the state government to improve infrastructure, expand economic opportunities and enhance the quality of life of residents, while positioning Ogun as a key driver of economic growth in the South-West region.

Source: Legit.ng