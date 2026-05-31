An experienced Nigerian farmer has shared things people should know before going into livestock farming

Among the things he said was the relative prices of farmland that could differ across regions, making it difficult to give a uniform cost breakdown

Many people who watched his video asked questions as the man pointed out that having experience is a key factor before starting anything at all

A seasoned farmer has stated what Nigerians should consider before starting a poultry farm in Nigeria.

He mentioned that many people have been asking him about the cost of building a pen and the size of land they should get.

The farmer says livestock prices always change. Photo source: @poultrylifewithfamz

Source: TikTok

Setting up a farm in Nigeria

The farmer explained that intending farmers need to know that bird prices are always changing, and that land costs are not the same in every region.

He stated that the first thing to consider before making a budget for a poultry business is location. The farmer added that the price of land in Abuja, where he stays, is different from other places.

He said that a prospective farmer also needs to consider seasons, as prices are not always the same at different times.

The farmer says the price of farmland could also be region-based. Photo source: @poultrylifewithfamz

Source: TikTok

Price of day-old chicks

According to him (@poultrylifewithfamz), the cost of chickens in December, when he made an old video on the same topic, is quite different from what it is now.

In his words:

"There are times you buy day-old chicks for N500, and there are times you buy day old chics for even N1,000."

He added having experience as another thing an intending farmer should have, as it saves one from falling for market scams.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eyes hero 001 said:

"Bro pls how much to start after having land?"

He responded:

"It depends on your location and the breed of birds you’re looking to start up with."

Zidar Farms 042 said:

"You can rent farm in abuja .. bwari area or you can buy 1 acre at a cheap price there too bwari farm area."

Fresh poultry farm asked:

"Abeg where I fit see 100x100ft land in Abujay boss asking me?"

He answered:

"Consider the following locations: Zuba,Dede,Bwari,Nyanya axis,Tungamaje,Giri…"

Amazing Joe asked:

"Pls What's the size of land l need for 2000 birds capacity?"

He answerd:

"200ft by 100 will accommodate that with a farm house and some space."

Stanley beddings ventures nig asked:

"Between layers and broilers which one is better?"

He said:

"Both."

Tonworemi Johnson asked:

"I have land in Lagos, I have land in Port Harcourt. I want to do pigs, how much would it cost to start?"

Oruko(Name) said:

"I need who can be supplying me 50 broiler chicken (5/8 weeks) at worst in every month?"

Man starts noiler farming

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who went into a poultry business many months ago has shown people his progress.

The smart man started chicken rearing from a day-old phase till when the chickens reached maturity.

Source: Legit.ng