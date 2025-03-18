Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian leader cited the prolonged political crisis and governance paralysis as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) continue their feud over the political control of the oil-rich state.

According to a prominent public affairs commenator, Charles Omole, the presidential declaration of a state of emergency has far-reaching constitutional consequences, including:

Weakening state autonomy.

Strengthening executive power at the federal level.

Judicial oversight, though often limited in security matters.

Potential restriction of fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu's declaration is not unprecedented.

Legit.ng looks at five other instances in the past when a presidential state of emergency was declared in Nigerian states. They are highlighted below:

2004 (Plateau state): Then-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, declared a state of emergency due to ethnic violence, suspending the governor, Joshua Dariye. 2006 (Ekiti state): State of emergency declared due to political instability. 2013 (Adamawa): The Nigerian leader at the time, Goodluck Jonathan, imposed emergency rule as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency. 2013 (Borno): Jonathan imposed emergency rule due to Boko Haram terror. 2013: (Yobe state) Jonathan imposed emergency rule due to Boko Haram crisis.

Tinubu appoints Ibokette as Rivers Administrator

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

The appointment follows the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

