Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka, has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state

Soyinka faulted President Tinubu's decision to suspend Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers state House of Assembly

He described President Tinubu's decision as over-excessive during a trending interview over the weekend

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nobel Prize winner, Wole Soyinka, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu also suspended Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Wole Soyinka condemns President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency rule in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju bola Ahmed Tinubu/Sir Sim Fubara

Soyinka described President Tinubu’s decision as “over-excessive" and could have been managed in a better way.

The 90-year-old stateman stated this during an interview on Channels Television.

He called on Fubara and all the affected parties to challenge their suspension all the way up to the Supreme Court to ascertain if Tinubu’s decision was legal or not.

He said he was surprised at the ease at which the national assembly adopted and approved the suspension and state of emergency in Rivers state.

Soyinka accused President Tinubu of not economising on his emergency powers.

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state and suspended the governor and other elected officials for an initial period of six months.

President Tinubu announced the state of emergency following growing security tension over the political crisis in Rivers State.

