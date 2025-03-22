Dr. Edison Ehie dismissed reports claiming a court order barred Ibok-Ete Ibas from assuming office, calling them false

He clarified that he had not filed any legal challenge against Ibas’s appointment or an alleged state of emergency

Ehie highlighted errors in the report, urging the public to ignore it as a deliberate attempt to incite division

Dr. Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has debunked reports alleging that a court order was issued against the state’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 22, in Port Harcourt, Ehie urged the public to disregard the misinformation circulating on social media.

The viral reports claimed that a State High Court had issued an order preventing Ibas from assuming office at the Government House.

However, Ehie firmly stated that no such legal action had been taken.

Fubara's aide confirms no suit filed

Clarifying his stance, Ehie stated that he had not filed any suit challenging Ibas’s appointment or the alleged declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

“The malicious post alleged that the court order was granted in a fictitious suit that I had purportedly filed, challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as unconstitutional.

“This is a baseless act of blackmail and deliberate misinformation by individuals of low minds who seek to incite unrest and disaffection among people of Rivers State," ” Ehie said.

Errors and Inconsistencies in Report

Ehie further criticized the fabricated claims, pointing out that both his name and those of other officials mentioned in the report were misspelled, Vanguard reported.

He also noted the absence of crucial legal details such as a suit number, hearing date, or filing time—factors that further discredit the report’s authenticity.

“The author of this post lacks basic education and legal knowledge. It is unfortunate that such misinformation is being spread to mislead the public," he remarked.

Call for Public Dismissal of False Claims

Ehie urged the people of Rivers state to ignore the misleading reports, emphasizing that the claims were designed to create unnecessary tension and misrepresent him.

“The post is baseless, false, and malicious, designed to sow division among the people and misrepresent me as a non-conformist. It is intended to fuel hatred and resentment among Rivers people," he stated.

As political tensions continue in Rivers state, Ehie reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and the rule of law, calling on residents to remain vigilant against false information, Leadership reported.

