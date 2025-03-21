Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dropped a piece of advice regarding the political situation in Rivers state

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 18, in the oil-rich state and suspended the state governor, his deputy, and all lawmakers

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele—famous for issuing prophecies—called for prayers

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Amid the emergency rule declaration in Rivers state, Primate Elijah Ayodele has suggested that President Bola Tinubu should rein in the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng reports that Wike is a strong ally to President Tinubu and among the politicians who paved the way for the president’s 2023 election victory. The minister is the only card-carrying opposition party member serving on President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Tinubu blamed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the worrisome situation in Rivers state, but was silent on Wike’s role.

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, urged Tinubu to “go beyond Wike politics” so that the political crisis that has engulfed Rivers state will vanish.

In a recent video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, March 21, Ayodele warned that “the Wike syndrome can turn to a bloodbath in Rivers state.”

The clip about the Rivers state crisis was posted on the cleric’s official X (formerly Twitter) page—moments after President Tinubu’s controversial proclamations.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The president of the federal republic of Nigeria should go beyond Wike politics. The Wike syndrome of Wike hurricane can turn into bloodbath in Rivers state. Rivers state, we need prayers. God bless.”

The clip can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that the political conundrum in the oil-rich state climaxed on Tuesday night, March 18, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu. The Nigerian leader also suspended the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, as well as all state legislators.

The rare political edict by Tinubu came as violence rages between Wike and Governor Fubara, whom the FCT minister has been feuding with amid protracted political tension.

The feud between the former Rivers governor (Wike) and the incumbent started in October 2023 and it is widely believed to be over who controls the reins of power and the resources of the oil-rich state.

In the fight for the soul of Rivers, 27 state lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and began an impeachment process against Fubara, which was later withdrawn amid Tinubu’s early intervention to resolve the impasse.

On Monday, March 17, the Rivers assembly again began moves to impeach Fubara and deputy governor Odu by issuing a notice of alleged gross misconduct against them.

But with President Tinubu’s proclamations and subsequent ratification by the national assembly, presidential sources insisted that the Nigerian leader may have saved Fubara from impeachment.

Rivers: Tinubu's govt deploys 10,000 troops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu government deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment.

According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

