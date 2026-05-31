Saudi Arabia has opened Umrah visa applications today, May 31, signalling the start of the 1448 AH season after the completion of this year’s Hajj

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that international pilgrims can now begin arriving, with visas available until March 9, 2027

Pilgrims will use the Nusuk application, the Kingdom’s digital gateway, to obtain permits and access services as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation

Saudi Arabia has started issuing Umrah visas today, May 31, marking the beginning of preparations for the 1448 AH season after the conclusion of this year’s Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that visa issuance and the arrival of international pilgrims will continue until March 23, 2027.

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah visa issuance today, welcoming pilgrims for the 1448 AH season. Photo credit: Master/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf News, the final date for issuing Umrah visas will be March 9, 2027, which corresponds to Shawwal 1, 1448 AH. Pilgrims must enter Saudi Arabia by March 23, 2027, and all departures must be completed by April 7, 2027.

Nusuk application for pilgrims

Pilgrims can now enter Mecca and obtain Umrah permits through the government’s Nusuk application. This platform acts as the Kingdom’s unified digital gateway for permits, bookings, and pilgrimage services.

Saudi Arabia has introduced several digital features to improve the process, including electronic permits, automated contracting, and QR code verification. These innovations are designed to make the pilgrimage smoother and more secure.

Vision 2030 and infrastructure growth

The Kingdom is also expanding transport and hospitality infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of pilgrims. These efforts are part of Vision 2030, which aims to enhance services and improve the overall pilgrimage experience.

Ministry statement

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated:

“The visa issuance and the arrival of international pilgrims for the new Umrah season would commence on today, and runs until March 23, 2027.”

Saudi Arabia expands transport and hospitality infrastructure to support growing numbers of Umrah pilgrims. Photo credit: MansorehMotamedi/x

Source: Getty Images

Saudi authorities cut Nigeria pilgrims quota

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has trimmed Nigeria’s allocation for the 2026 Hajj, a move that has forced authorities in Zamfara state to scale back their list of intending pilgrims. The Zamfara Hajj Commission confirmed that 456 applicants will no longer take part in this year’s pilgrimage following the reduction.

Acording to a report by Premium Times, chairman of the commission, Musa Mallaha, said the state’s quota dropped from 2,207 to 1,741. Despite the setback, preparations for the exercise are ongoing. Officials say arrangements are in place to begin transporting approved pilgrims from the Zamfara International Airport in the coming weeks. The commission also announced new welfare provisions for participants. Each pilgrim will receive two large bags and one small bag. This replaces the previous practice where only a single bag was issued.

An enlightenment committee has been inaugurated to educate pilgrims on proper conduct during the Hajj. The team will cover all 14 local government areas in the state. “The exercise, which began on Tuesday, covers all the 14 Local Government Areas, ahead of the official flag-off,” he said. Officials say the goal remains a smooth and successful pilgrimage for those selected.

Source: Legit.ng