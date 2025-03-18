Ibrahim Lawal, Chairman of the NBA Ibadan Branch, has urged Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconsider his leadership approach, accusing him of high-handedness and governance infractions

Lawal criticized Fubara’s demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, calling it excessive

While condemning Fubara’s actions, Lawal advised the 27 lawmakers to act with statesmanship and prioritize the people’s interests instead of escalating political tensions

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconsider his approach to governance amid an escalating political crisis in the state.

Lawal accused the governor of committing several infractions and warned that his high-handedness was negatively impacting governance.

NBA Sends Message to Fubara Amid Political Battle In Rivers

Source: Twitter

Lawal's remarks came after 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, raised allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian in Ibadan, Lawal stated that the governor’s inability to manage relationships had led to the crisis.

Rivers crisis: Fubara told to retrace his steps

He particularly condemned Fubara’s decision to demolish the House of Assembly complex, describing it as an excessive act.

“Governor Sim Fubara should retrace his steps. I am saying this because if you look at the decision of the Supreme Court and the way and manner he was described, it is evident that governance has collapsed in Rivers State due to the governor’s high-handedness," Lawal said.

He further criticized Fubara’s actions against the state legislature, questioning the rationale behind his confrontational stance against the lawmakers.

“He has to retrace his steps. He caused this trouble for himself. What is the basis for fighting the legislature in the first place? The symbol of any democratic government is its legislature. Why did he have to fight the lawmakers? The governor engaged in unnecessary fights to the extent of destroying their chambers. It is not fair.”

NBA accuses Fubara of poor leadership

Lawal also accused the governor of failing to properly manage political relationships, particularly with his mentor and those who supported his rise to power.

“Why did he even have to fight his mentor in the first place? How long have you been in government and politics that you would begin to fight those who helped you become governor? What does he stand to gain from it? We have seen governors who have managed people effectively. The ability to manage people is lacking in Fubara.”

Call for statesmanship among lawmakers

While condemning Fubara’s actions, Lawal also urged the 27 lawmakers to prioritize the interests of the people and act with statesmanship.

“First and foremost, I congratulate the 27 lawmakers for escaping the hammer. They should also be statesmanlike in their thinking, and I do not think the House at this time should adjourn sine die—which means adjourning indefinitely,” he advised.

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to generate heated debates, with stakeholders calling for dialogue and reconciliation to ensure stability in the state’s governance.

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng