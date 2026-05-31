A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of her Bachelor’s degree at Babcock University

She shared the three things she did to enable her to become a first-class graduate from the private higher institution

Her story triggered reactions on social media and many took to the comments to celebrate the lady on her achievement

Following the conclusion of her Bachelor’s degree programme, a Babcock University graduate took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

She shared three things she did to earn a first-class degree in mass communication.

A lady who started Babcock University at 15 bags first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Precious Ataro

Source: UGC

Babcock University bags first-class degree

On her LinkedIn page, Precious Ataro shared how her parents and many people feared that she would be unable to cope as a teenager at the university.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“I got into the university at age 15. My Parents and many people feared that I wouldn't be able to cope. I not only survived the campus dilemma but graduated with a first class.

“Three things that helped me:

“1. Building an intentional circle: The truth is, the people around you can either fuel your growth or drain your fire. When your friends share your ambition and values, everything changes. You push each other higher. You hold each other accountable. You celebrate wins without envy. You find support when the journey feels tough.

"2. Holding God close: In this journey, there will be many highs and lows, many days you struggle to read a course. I know how many times I cried while studying a bulky course. It is important that your source is God. He is your added advantage.

"3. Asking questions: One thing I was certain about was that - I didn't know everything so I always sought advice from students who were ahead of me. And asking questions saved me time and helped me to turn other people’s experience into my shortcut for growth.

“Happy new week ✨. Age is not a limiting factor, it is the mindset that counts.”

A Nigerian lady who gained admission into Babcock University at 15 celebrates as she bagged a first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Precious Ataro

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail Babcock University first-class graduate's achievement

Comfort Asuquo said:

"Precious Ataro I strongly agree with the friendship part. Having people that share the same goals with you makes your journey easier."

Esther Cookey said:

"The importance of having the right community cannot be overemphasized. Your friends will lift you up in tough times and ensure you don't go down completely."

Samuel Chidi Enyi said:

"This is highly inspiring to me, particularly as a student. Thank you for sharing."

Osoria Praise said:

"Asking question always help to avoid repeating people's mistakes."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng