The NGF has finally explained why it did not comment on the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

Abdulateef Shittu, the director general of the NGF, noted that the issue is partisan and the governors belonged to different political parties

President Bola Tinubu announced the state of emergency following growing security tension over the political crisis in the state

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has said it did not comment on the growing political crisis rocking Rivers State and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Saturday, March 22, Abdulateef Shittu, the director general of the NGF, explained that the 26 governors intentionally stayed out of the matter in order to avoid taking sides as the matter was a partisan one that could divide its forum. This is because members are drawn from different political parties.

The statement reads in part:

“The Forum is an umbrella body for subnational governments. Our role is to promote unified policy positions and work with stakeholders to drive socioeconomic development.”

The forum explained that several media enquiries have been tabled before it, seeking clarification on its silence on the political crisis in Rivers. The forum maintained that commenting on such an issue would be going against its guiding principles.

Why NGF not commenting on Fubara's suspension

According to Shittu, the issue on the ground is partisan and it would be a poor sense of history because the forum recently survived a major division because of their political differences.

Shittu explained that the forum had in the past taken strong positions on some national issues such as the minimum wage, healthcare, taxation and education. He added that the focus of the forum was on governance and not politics.

He then called on the public understanding of the media and the public on the matter, saying that “appropriate platforms and crisis management mechanisms” have been put in place to resolve issues.

Read the full statement here:

Lawmakers voted on Fubara's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives voted in support of the proclamation of the state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu in a unanimous voice vote on Thursday, March 20.

The president declared a state of emergency and subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and the elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Tinubu's move followed the long political crisis between the governor and the immediate past governor of Rivers, who is currently serving as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The rift between the two political titans started barely six months after Fubara resumed office. They are both fighting over the political structure of the state. A development the president said has started affecting the security of lives and properties in the state.

Senators walked out of Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency did not sit well with some senators, despite the Senate voting in support of the move.

During the debate of the motion, some senators reportedly shared different views, forcing Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adopt voice voting.

Senator Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa state confronted Akpabio during plenary, with three senators also said to have walked out in disagreement.

