Stan Nze has opened up on why he and his wife began sharing marriage moments online, saying it was never planned to influence anyone

The Nollywood actor also shared how veteran actress Bimbo Akintola inspired his latest movie project, When Moremi Falls

His comments on originality in Nollywood and why filmmakers must stop “playing safe” have got fans talking

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has shared the reason behind the videos and marriage-related content he shares with his wife online, and according to him, it all started from a very personal place.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the actor explained that he and his wife were simply documenting their journey as newlyweds and had no intention of setting standards or becoming relationship role models.

Stan Nze explains that he and his wife were simply documenting their journey as newlyweds. Photos: Stan Nze.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, what fans see online is a reflection of their real lives.

“When we got married, we were just looking to share our stories genuinely. We were not trying to encourage anybody; we just wanted to tell our authentic marriage stories,” he said.

Stan admitted that the warm reception from fans became a reminder that they needed to remain consistent and keep sharing moments people could relate to.

“It says one thing: we have to keep doing what we are doing. We have to keep it up and not drop the ball because our stories are inspiring people,” he added.

Away from family content, the actor also gave fans a peek into his creative process as a filmmaker.

The actor revealed that his latest project, When Moremi Falls, was written specifically with veteran actress Bimbo Akintola in mind.

For Stan, it was more than admiration; it was intentional.

“I have always wanted to work with Bimbo Akintola. We wrote it for her. I looked at her, searched for something that would fit her, and the idea came,” he said.

The actor also shared strong views on storytelling in Nollywood, urging filmmakers to move beyond repetitive themes and take more creative risks.

According to him, Nigerian audiences are open-minded and willing to embrace different stories, as long as they feel believable.

He explained that emotional truth matters more than trends.

“Nigerians are ready for any kind of story. It just needs to connect. People have to see themselves in it,” he said.

He also challenged filmmakers who rely heavily on love stories because they feel safer commercially.

He added:

“People say love sells, and many films are built around love. But who is challenging the status quo and doing something different? Not a lot of people are doing that.”

Stan Nze admits that the warm reception from fans became a reminder that they needed to remain consistent. Photos: Stan Nze.

Source: Instagram

Stan Eze, wife Blessing mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng