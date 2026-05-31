Kuje prison has housed some of the prominent figures in the country, from politicians to celebrities

Former governor Orji Uzor Kalu and Blord made it to the list of those who have spent time there

Legit.ng shares surprising personalities whose journeys led them behind the notorious walls

The Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, located in Abuja, is well-known for housing high-profile political figures, public servants, and notable personalities.

Several prominent Nigerians have been remanded or jailed here.

Femi Fani-Kayode and five popular Nigerians who have been to Kuje prison. Credit: @femifannikayode, @orjiuzorkalu

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng highlights notable Nigerians who have been remanded or jailed at this infamous prison.

Abba Kyari spent 27 months in detention

The disgraced ex-head of the Intelligence Response Team was once at the Kuje correctional facility over narcotics and evidence tampering charges.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency filed eight-count charges against Kyari, which led to his remand at Kuje, alongside some other police officers.

Justice Emeka Nwike had ordered Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector John Nuhu and Bawa James to be sent to Kuje.

However, in May 2024, he met his bail conditions and was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre, after spending twenty-seven months.

Abba Kyari spent 27 months in detention. Credit: @nigerianpoliceforce

Source: UGC

Joshua Dariye sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment

The former governor was convicted of embezzling N2 billion belonging to Plateau State while serving as governor from 1999 to 2007.

He was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. However, the sentence was commuted by the Supreme Court to 10 years.

Four months after the Council of State granted him a pardon, the former Governor of Plateau was released from the Kuje Prisons. He was released on health grounds and good behaviour while in jail.

Joshua Dariye sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment. Credit: @joshuadariye

Source: Twitter

Femi Fani-Kayode spent 24 days

The Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, was released after spending 24 days in EFCC detention and Kuje prisons.

The politician and two others were trailed for an alleged fraud of N4.9bn and money laundering in connection with the 2015 presidential campaign.

Femi Fani-Kayode accused of N9.4bn fraud. Credit: @femifanikayode

Source: UGC

Orji Uzor Kalu sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment

On December 5, 2019, Kalu was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment. This was after he was found guilty of fraud to the tune of N7.56 billion. His company, Slok Nigeria Limited, were also forfeited to the federal government.

Mr Kalu was tried alongside Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Mr Kalu’s tenure as governor.

In an amended 39-count charge, they were accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of conspiring and diverting over N7 billion from the coffers of the state.

On May 8, the Supreme Court nullified the trial of Kalu and his co-convicts.

Legit.ng recalls that Kalu was incarcerated at the Kuje prison for months as a result of the Justice Mohammed Idris-led Federal High Court in Abuja, which found him guilty on the money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Orji Uzor Kalu sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment. Credit: @orjiuzorkalu

Source: Twitter

Osinachi’s husband sentenced to death by hanging

The widower of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu was sentenced to death by hanging in connection with her tragic death.

The departed singer was initially said to have died of throat cancer, before her family raised alarm with allegations of domestic violence.

They accused her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, of abusing the music star, which finally led to her death.

A judge convicted him of 23 charges, including culpable homiciide, and gave him the maximum sentence for the crime.

Peter Nwachukwu, who was arrested in 2022, was also charged with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, cruelty to children and criminal intimidation of them.

Peter Nwachukwu sentenced to death by hanging. Credit: @osinachinwachukwu

Source: Twitter

Blord spent 26 days in Kuje prison

Celebrity cryptocurrency entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, was remanded in Kuje Prison for impersonating online critic Verydarkman.

Blord was remanded following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, April 1, 2026. He faced multiple charges, including impersonation and forgery.

The businessman spent 26 days in the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Verydarkman allegedly sent Blord to Kuje prison. Credit: @mrblordofficial

Source: Twitter

Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu is dead

Legit.ng also reported how the Nigerian entertainment industry mourned the demise of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi.

The gospel singer was the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death was not made public, but Nigerians sent their condolence messages, to the family of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng