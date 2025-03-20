In response to a series of recent devastating blasts at oil installations in Rivers state, the federal government has deployed 10,000 personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Nigeria is facing an escalating political crisis after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and suspended the governor

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Bola Tinubu government has deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, March 20, the presidential action is to curb further attacks on oil pipelines against the backdrop of the alleged blasts at oil installations in Rivers state between Sunday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 18.

Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment. According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

Babawale said:

“The NSCDC hereby warns against destruction and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure across the Niger Delta as over 10,000 operatives have been deployed to collaborate with other security agencies to provide adequate peace and security of lives and property."

Rivers crisis: NSCDC speaks

Speaking on the deployment of 10,000 armed personnel of the NSCDC, Babawale stated that the agency's commands across the country are "on red alert".

His words:

“The corps across the federation have placed the commands and formations on red alert to forestall all acts of economic sabotage, pipeline vandalism and destruction of government utilities. However, it is a notable fact that no security agency has the monopoly of strategies in tackling crime and criminalities, hence the NSCDC is working in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the protection of lives and property.”

Legit.ng recalls President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday, March 18, following alleged attacks on oil installations in the state.

Some militant groups had threatened to blow up pipelines if the Rivers house of assembly impeach Fubara. Hours after the lawmakers served the governor with notice of alleged misconduct, the militants reportedly carried out their threat.

Responding, the president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and the lawmakers for six months, appointing an administrator for the state.

