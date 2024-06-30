PDP chieftain, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has exposed Yahaya Bello's tactics regarding the the pending N80 billion money laundering charges

Okai noted that Bello is buying time with his absence in court and his recent move for the transfer of the case from Abuja to Kogi is an attempt to manipulate the judiciary, noting, "The EFCC appears helpless against his tactics"

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain requested that the former governor be reported to President Tinubu for further actions by the EFCC and the court

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kogi state, Lokoja - Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a political activist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the Federal High Court to resist Yahaya Bello's requests, to transfer his trial in alleged money laundering to Lokoja.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, former Kogi goovernor Yahaya Bello and the EFCC's chairman, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, EFCC

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Okai noted that Bello snubbing the court is an attempt to buy time and manipulate the judiciary.

Recall that Bello snubbed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 27, stalling, for the fifth time, his scheduled arraignment for the N80 billion money laundering charges pending against him.

Instead of appearing in court, the former governor sent his lawyers to request the transfer of the case to the court’s division in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

This was after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”

Speaking with Legit.ng on Bello's request, Okai opined thus:

"Former governor Yahaya Bello is well-versed in manipulating the judiciary, and we are fortunate that the EFCC case against him has not been dismissed yet, considering the vast amount of money he has embezzled from Kogi state and is spending lavishly. He believes he can buy influence over any branch of government with Kogi state's funds and is still remotely controlling the state's governance through his protégé, Governor Usman Ododo. He may attempt to have the case transferred, as he has the means to influence the judiciary. However, this would lead to chaos, and no judge or prosecutor would dare to confront him in Kogi State, as his loyalists would intimidate and silence them. Bello has become a powerful authority, seemingly untouchable, even by the President. His actions are an affront to the nation, ridiculing the criminal justice system.

"The EFCC appears helpless against his tactics. I urge the Federal High Court to resist Bello's requests, which come with enticing offers, as yielding to him would damage the integrity of the judiciary and undermine the EFCC's efforts to hold him accountable. Kogi state citizens demand justice and accountability."

"Yahaya Bello is avoiding arrest, frustrating the EFCC"

Meanwhile efforts by the EFCC to arraign Bello for the pending N80 billion money laundering charges have failed, with the former governor refusing to attend court on different occasions since April.

While expressing concern on the efforts of the anti-graft agency, Okai disclosed that Bello's actions so far is a clear indication that he is trying so hard to avoid arrest and implicate his "associates."

"Bello should be reported to Tinubu"

The PDP chieftain however urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to intervene on the matter and also report Bello's action to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that he EFCC can have a headway.

Okai said:

"Governor Yahaya Bello is working diligently to avoid arrest, thwarting the EFCC's efforts and compromising many individuals within the EFCC, Aso Rock Villa, and the judiciary system. The solution is straightforward: the Ministry of Justice, led by the Attorney General of the Federation, should report Bello's actions to President Tinubu. However, Bello will not surrender, and Governor Ododo, who recently won his election case at the tribunal, is unlikely to hand him over. Unless there is divine intervention, the outcome may not change on appeal.

"The system is inadvertently rewarding those who are undermining it. As I have previously stated, the EFCC is facing its most significant challenge yet, as Bello is investing heavily in media campaigns to sway public opinion in his favor and portray the EFCC as ineffective. Recall that he once questioned the legality of the EFCC; now it's up to the EFCC to take appropriate action, although we know that even the EFCC chairman attempted to raid Bello's hideout in Lokoja but couldn't do so without the President's approval."

Kogi alleged fraud: What the EFCC should do to Bello

Following Bello's continuous absence from court, the EFCC has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to prosecute the two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) defending the ex-Kogi governor, for alleged professional misconduct and contempt of court.

Reacting, the PDP chieftain, Comrade Usman Okai Austin insisted that Bello is unbothered by the EFCC's move against the SANs, adding "he won't hesitate to disregard them".

He, however, urged the the minister of justice to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable and order him to produce Yahaya Bello.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The counsel may have more explanations for their client's absence, but does Bello truly care about his lawyers? He won't hesitate to disregard them, as they are just part of the risk that comes with defending him. After all, he pays them, and possibly even bribes them, as evident in their request to transfer the case. It's surprising how they became Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) in the first place - a closer look at their background may reveal that they are products of the quota system.

"Yahaya Bello is using them to buy time, lobby around, and compromise various individuals, including some EFCC officials who are secretly loyal to him. He is well-informed about the EFCC's next moves. It's up to the Minister of Justice to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable and demand that he produce Yahaya Bello."

Political activist urges EFCC to act against Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Usman Okai Austin faulted the EFCC's delay at the Federal High Court.

The Kogi state political activist queried the agency's commitment to justice in the ongoing case against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Okai, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 13, urged the EFCC to uphold its integrity, reminding them that the public's trust is at stake.

Source: Legit.ng