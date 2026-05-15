Over 100 students and teachers have been hospitalised after a suspected gas leak hit schools in Ogun state

Students have reportedly collapsed in classrooms amid complaints of breathing difficulty, stomach pain and sudden weakness

Authorities have detected elevated methane levels and have deployed agencies to trace the gas source

Over 100 students and teachers have been rushed to hospitals after another suspected gas leak hit several schools in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Friday, March 15.

Schools in Ogun face renewed fear as over 100 people are hospitalised in a suspected gas leak incident. Photo: Buraimoh Adewale Oriyomi

Source: Facebook

The incident affected multiple schools, including Anglican Girls Grammar School, Obalende, and Our Lady of Apostle Secondary School, Epe Garage, as disclosed by The Punch.

This, however, forced panic as students suddenly began feeling unwell during school hours.

Eyewitness accounts said many students complained of stomach pain, weakness, and difficulty breathing before collapsing. One hospital source described the situation as more severe than a similar case recorded just weeks earlier in the same town, saying, “the whole hospital here is full.”

Videos shared online showed students running out of classrooms while teachers tried to carry fainted pupils into vehicles for urgent medical care. Several victims were taken to the state Hospital in Ijebu Ode, while others were moved to private clinics due to overcrowding.

A teacher at one of the affected schools called for urgent help as the situation worsened.

High methane detected as agencies move into affected areas

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said agencies from education, environmental protection, emergency response, and security had already been deployed to the area.

He also revealed that air monitoring systems detected unusually high methane levels in parts of Ijebu Ode, with readings reaching about 13,500 parts per million. However, authorities noted that the level was still below the threshold considered immediately explosive, though they described it as a serious environmental concern.

Government teams are now working to trace the source of the gas and check whether other harmful substances, such as hydrogen sulphide or volatile organic compounds, are present.

Residents were advised to stay calm, continue normal activities, but avoid fire or anything that could trigger ignition in areas where unusual smells are noticed.

Over 100 students and teachers rushed to hospitals after a suspected gas leak hit multiple Ogun schools again.

Source: Original

37 miners die in Plateau gas leak

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that 37 miners were feared dead following a suspected toxic gas exposure at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Community leaders said the miners were working deep underground when they reportedly encountered the gas, while some survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment as authorities sealed off the area.

Security operatives later cordoned off the site to prevent further exposure, as concerns grew over unsafe mining practices and weak regulation in the region

20-year-old poly student found dead in Ondo

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, was found dead in his rented apartment in the Emure-Ile area of Ondo State after neighbours raised an alarm over a strong odour from the room.

The student, identified as Audi Emmanuel, was discovered after neighbours forced entry into his apartment and found his lifeless body hanging inside.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident as a suspected sùìcìdè and said investigations are ongoing, while the body has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy and further examination.

Source: Legit.ng