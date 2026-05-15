Brentford defender, Michael Kayode decided on the country he would represent between Nigeria and Italy at the senior level

Both Super Eagles and Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico

Kayode, who moved from Fiorentina to Brentford, is on the verge of qualifying for a major European competition in the club's history

Nigerian sports journalist, Olubunmi Adedoyin, advised the former Italy U21 on his senior national team switch

Michael Kayode has made a bold declaration about his international future amid speculation linking him with a switch to the Nigeria national football team.

The former Italy U21 defender has been on the radar of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle since the Franco-Malian took charge in January 2025.

Brentford defender Michael Kayode chooses Italy over Nigeria. Photo by: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old, who was born in Italy to Yoruba parents, has attracted interest from both Nigeria and Italy over his international allegiance.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso left the former Italy U21 star out of the country’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs following their defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team on March 31.

His omission from the Italy squad opened the door for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup in Charlton.

Meanwhile, the Brentford FC defender has made 36 appearances this season, impressing with his consistency and versatility.

Kayode chooses Italy over Nigeria

Michael Kayode has now pledged his international future to the Italy national senior team.

According to Tuttosport, the former Fiorentina defender said his heart remains with the Azzurri despite interest from Nigeria.

Kayode also reminded the Italian Football Federation of his long-standing commitment to the country at youth level. He said:

“I will always give priority to Italy. Even at youth level, I grew up wearing the Azzurri shirt.

“I hope to achieve this dream as soon as possible, but I have no doubt about which path to choose.”

The defender also revealed that he had a brief conversation with former Italy coach Gattuso before the World Cup playoffs in March.

He explained that despite attending a dinner with other Italian players in the Premier League, he was not called up. He added:

“Yes, we also had dinner with other Italian Premier League players. I was doing well and I felt involved even without being called up for the playoffs.

“Wearing the Azzurri shirt would be an enormous achievement, something unimaginable a few years ago, but I’ll think about it again in a few weeks," per Tribuna.

Premier League star, Michael Kayode, opts to play for Italy ahead of Nigeria. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Kayode should learn from others - Adedoyin

Nigerian sports journalist Olubunmi Adedoyin has urged Michael Kayode to honour a potential invitation from the Nigeria Football Federation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adedoyin advised the defender to learn from the experiences of dual-nationality players such as John Fashanu and Gabriel Agbonlahor, who chose to represent other countries instead of Nigeria. He said:

“Michael Kayode has the opportunity to cement his place in Eric Chelle’s squad now because Nigeria are seriously interested in him.

“I hope he learns from the experiences of previous dual-nationality players who turned down Nigeria, because things did not end well for many of them.”

Chelle in England for Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle wanted Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria at the international level.

The former Mali coach was optimistic about the former England U-17 player possibly joining the three-time AFCON champions.

Source: Legit.ng