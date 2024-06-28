The EFCC has boldly moved against the lawyers defending former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng reports that Bello is facing a 19-count charge bordering on his alleged complicity in money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2billion

Following his absence in court for his scheduled arraignment, the EFCC has requested the court and trial judge to dock his lawyers for failing to fulfill an undertaking they made to ensure his availability for trial

FCT, Abuja—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to prosecute the two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) defending Yahaya Bello, for alleged professional misconduct and contempt of court.

EFCC drag Yahaya Bello's lawyers to court

As reported by The Nation on Friday, June 28, the anti-graft agency accused the lawyers, Ifedayo Adedipe and Abdulwahab Muhammed, of failing to honour their commitment to producing the immediate-past Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello for arraignment.

In an application by its lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, the EFCC accused the two senior lawyers of frustrating the arraignment of Bello by deliberately shielding him from appearing in court.

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello is currently on the run from the EFCC after he was accused of diverting over N80 billion belonging to Kogi state during his term as governor.

Charges: SANs charged for professional misconduct, contempt of court

But Just Emeka Nwite had adjourned until Thursday, June 28, based on the SANs’ promise to produce Bello, who was absent again.

In a swift reaction to the development, the EFCC’s lead counsel specifically asked Justice Emeka Nwite to invoke Rule 31 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for legal practitioners in the country to sanction the two lawyers and protect the sanctity and respect of the court.

Pinheiro SAN said that the two lawyers have allegedly been using their knowledge of law and procedures to frustrate the trial of the former governor in the criminal charges against him.

The judge adjourned till July 17 to rule on EFCC’s application that the two defence counsel be cited for contempt.

Yahaya Bello seeks transfer of EFCC's case against him to Kogi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Bello, requested that the case the EFCC is pursuing against him be transferred to the state.

On Thursday, June 27, Bello said considering he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of the state, it is proper for the matter to be treated in Kogi.

This is after the EFCC asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”

