Prophet Iginla Releases Fresh Prophecy on Tinubu’s Fate, Peter Obi’s Ambition
- Prophet Joshua Iginla has said only God can remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office when the time comes
- Iginla made the statement during a recent church service at Champions Royal Assembly, also known as the City of Wonders, in Abuja
- The cleric offered a prophetic insight concerning Peter Obi, a key figure in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2027 elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, has predicted that only death can remove President Bola Tinubu from power, given the current political realities in Nigeria.
Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Insight and Clarity for Nigeria's Future' and seen by Legit.ng, the fiery cleric claimed that Tinubu remains the man to beat.
He said:
“You must not think I am confused. I am telling you what God showed me and what I, as a man, think.
“For now, the person sitting there is still going to stay there. He is still going to be in power. The only thing that can take him out of power is either death or God.”
2027 election: Iginla advises Obi
On the presidential aspiration of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, Prophet Iginla counselled Obi not to consider the option of accepting a vice-presidential role in future political arrangements.
According to the preacher, Obi’s political stance and vision align with leadership rather than a secondary role, as Nigerians look ahead to the 2027 elections.
He said:
“Prophetically, I have advised Peter Obi. Don’t second anybody on the situation of Nigeria."
Prophet Iginla’s full YouTube video can be watched below:
Legit.ng reports that Obi is popular among young voters across the south. He was the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 elections.
Obi, 64, was formally received at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) national headquarters in Abuja by the party's national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, on Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Speaking afterwards, the Obidient Movement leader called for national unity, greater opportunities for young people, and an end to the infighting that has plagued Nigeria's opposition.
Read more on 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stablise the economy.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.