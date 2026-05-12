Prophet Joshua Iginla has said only God can remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office when the time comes

Iginla made the statement during a recent church service at Champions Royal Assembly, also known as the City of Wonders, in Abuja

The cleric offered a prophetic insight concerning Peter Obi, a key figure in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, has predicted that only death can remove President Bola Tinubu from power, given the current political realities in Nigeria.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Insight and Clarity for Nigeria's Future' and seen by Legit.ng, the fiery cleric claimed that Tinubu remains the man to beat.

Joshua Iginla releases a fresh prophecy on President Bola Tinubu’s fate and Peter Obi’s political ambition. Photo credit: Joshua Iginla Ministries, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said:

“You must not think I am confused. I am telling you what God showed me and what I, as a man, think.

“For now, the person sitting there is still going to stay there. He is still going to be in power. The only thing that can take him out of power is either death or God.”

2027 election: Iginla advises Obi

On the presidential aspiration of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, Prophet Iginla counselled Obi not to consider the option of accepting a vice-presidential role in future political arrangements.

According to the preacher, Obi’s political stance and vision align with leadership rather than a secondary role, as Nigerians look ahead to the 2027 elections.

He said:

“Prophetically, I have advised Peter Obi. Don’t second anybody on the situation of Nigeria."

Prophet Iginla’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that Obi is popular among young voters across the south. He was the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 elections.

Obi, 64, was formally received at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) national headquarters in Abuja by the party's national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Speaking afterwards, the Obidient Movement leader called for national unity, greater opportunities for young people, and an end to the infighting that has plagued Nigeria's opposition.

Peter Obi, ex-LP presidential candidate, visited the NDC headquarters, where he called for opposition cohesion. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Read more on 2027 election:

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stablise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng