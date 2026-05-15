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Eid Al Adha 2026: Atiku Sends Strong Message to Federal Government Amid El-Rufai's Detention
Politics

Eid Al Adha 2026: Atiku Sends Strong Message to Federal Government Amid El-Rufai's Detention

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • ADC chieftain Atiku Abubakar has condemned Nasir El-Rufai's detention as a selective injustice during Eid Al Adha 2026 preparations
  • Mallam El-Rufai faces allegations of financial misconduct by the ICPC amid calls for his unconditional release
  • Concerns are mounting over the alleged misuse of state power and political persecution within Nigeria’s democracy

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerian Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2026, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the federal government and the Kaduna state authorities of "selective injustice."

In a statement on Friday, May 15, signed by Phrank Shaibu, his senior special assistant on public communication, the opposition leader called for the immediate release of Nasir El-Rufai, condemning the former Kaduna governor's continued detention.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha 2026, Atiku Abubakar accuses the federal and Kaduna State governments of “selective injustice” and calls for the release of detained former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who is being held by the ICPC over alleged financial misconduct.
Atiku Abubakar decries “selective injustice” ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026, demands Nasir El-Rufai’s release amid ICPC detention. Photo credit: @atiku, @elrufai, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai is being held in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja over allegations of financial misconduct, including money laundering, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds during his tenure.

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Eid: Atiku demands El-Rufai’s release

Atiku, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated that his fellow opposition leader's detainment is "a disturbing assault on civil liberties, democratic decency, and the rule of law, raising grave concerns about the deployment of state power to intimidate perceived political adversaries." The perennial presidential hopeful, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to be magnanimous in the spirit of Eid.

The statement read:

“At a time when millions of Muslims across Nigeria and around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, a sacred season of sacrifice, compassion, forgiveness, and family reunion, it would be unconscionable for any government to weaponise state power in a manner that denies a citizen his liberty without just cause, particularly in circumstances that raise legitimate concerns about political persecution.
“Mallam El-Rufai, regardless of political differences or shifting alliances, remains a Nigerian citizen entitled to the full protection of the Constitution, including his rights to dignity, liberty, and due process."

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Atiku Abubakar calls for the release of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai ahead of Eid al Adha, describing his continued detention as unjustifiable.
Atiku Abubakar demands Nasir El-Rufai’s release ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026 and calls the former governor's detention unjustifiable. Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

The statement added:

“The Federal Government and the Kaduna State authorities must understand that selective justice is injustice. The credibility of any democracy is measured not by how it treats loyalists, but by how it treats perceived opponents.
“If Mallam El-Rufai is being held on the basis of any legitimate legal process, the authorities owe Nigerians full transparency. If not, then his continued detention can only reinforce growing fears that our democracy is sliding dangerously toward intolerance and authoritarian excess. Eid is a time for mercy, reconciliation, and humanity."

Atiku’s statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) can be read in full below:

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Qatar announces Eid Al Adha 2026 date

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Qatar Calendar House announced that Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the beginning of Dhu Al-Hijjah 1447 AH, according to astronomical calculations, with Eid Al Adha forecast to begin on Wednesday, May 27.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, the beginning and end of Hijri months are determined by the moon’s movement around the Earth.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAtiku AbubakarKaduna StateFederal Government Of NigeriaNasir Ahmad El-Rufai
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