Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to arrest many PDP members ahead of the governorship election in the state

The PDP governor said the police have liaised with the opposition APC in the state to detain his party members and cause a crisis ahead of the poll

Obaseki then announced a plan to officially report the development to the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetoku while urging PDP members to remain calm

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to illegally arrest members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election.

In a series of posts on X on Tuesday, September 10, Obaseki accused the Nigeria Police Force of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to detain PDP members and stir up a crisis in the state.

He claimed that the plan is to arrest as many PDP stalwarts as possible, describing it as a threat to democracy. Obaseki cited the recent arrest and detention of the Esan West local government chairman, which he said undermined his authority as the state's Chief Security Officer.

Edo poll: Obaseki sends message to PDP members

The governor urged PDP supporters to remain calm and peaceful while announcing his intention to formally report the matter to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

His tweet reads in part:

"I have it on good authority that the plan is to arrest as many PDP stalwarts as possible. This is a very dangerous trend and poses a real threat to our democracy."

The election will see main contenders Monday Okpebholo (APC), Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), and Asue Ighodalo (PDP), vie for the governorship position.

The three political parties have been making permutations ahead of the poll and have made allegations and counter-allegations against each other in the state.

