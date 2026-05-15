Breaking: Video Shows Tinubu Departing Rwanda Back To Nigeria After 3-Nation Trip
- President Tinubu concludes diplomatic tour of France, Kenya, and Rwanda focused on investment and economic cooperation
- Participation in Africa-France Summit addressed collaboration, security, and sustainable development issues alongside global leaders
- Africa CEO Forum in Kigali emphasized boosting economic growth, innovation, and investment strategies across the continent
Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, for Lagos after concluding a three-country diplomatic tour that took him to France, Kenya and Rwanda.
The President wrapped up the trip following his participation in the Africa-France Summit 2026 and the annual Africa CEO Forum.
Trip focused on diplomacy and investment
Tinubu’s tour centred on strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting economic cooperation and engaging African and international business leaders on investment opportunities across the continent.
During the engagements, discussions reportedly focused on trade, infrastructure development, regional partnerships and private sector growth.
President attended Africa-France Summit
While in France, Tinubu joined other African leaders and global stakeholders at the Africa-France Summit 2026, where issues relating to economic collaboration, security and sustainable development were discussed.
The summit also provided an opportunity for bilateral engagements between participating countries and investors.
Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali
The Nigerian leader later travelled to Kigali, where he attended the annual Africa CEO Forum alongside heads of state, chief executives and policymakers from across Africa.
The forum focused on strategies aimed at boosting economic growth, innovation and investment across the continent.
The President is expected to return to Nigeria following the completion of the official trip, which forms part of ongoing efforts by his administration to deepen international partnerships and attract foreign investment into the country.
Nigeria set to host 2 major CAF events
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is set to return to the centre of African football after President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s hosting of two major Confederation of African Football events.
The announcement followed a meeting between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and President Tinubu on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944