President Tinubu concludes diplomatic tour of France, Kenya, and Rwanda focused on investment and economic cooperation

Participation in Africa-France Summit addressed collaboration, security, and sustainable development issues alongside global leaders

Africa CEO Forum in Kigali emphasized boosting economic growth, innovation, and investment strategies across the continent

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, for Lagos after concluding a three-country diplomatic tour that took him to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

The President wrapped up the trip following his participation in the Africa-France Summit 2026 and the annual Africa CEO Forum.

Video Shows Tinubu Departing Rwanda Back To Nigeria After 3 Nation-Trips

Source: Twitter

Trip focused on diplomacy and investment

Tinubu’s tour centred on strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting economic cooperation and engaging African and international business leaders on investment opportunities across the continent.

During the engagements, discussions reportedly focused on trade, infrastructure development, regional partnerships and private sector growth.

President attended Africa-France Summit

While in France, Tinubu joined other African leaders and global stakeholders at the Africa-France Summit 2026, where issues relating to economic collaboration, security and sustainable development were discussed.

The summit also provided an opportunity for bilateral engagements between participating countries and investors.

Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali

The Nigerian leader later travelled to Kigali, where he attended the annual Africa CEO Forum alongside heads of state, chief executives and policymakers from across Africa.

The forum focused on strategies aimed at boosting economic growth, innovation and investment across the continent.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria following the completion of the official trip, which forms part of ongoing efforts by his administration to deepen international partnerships and attract foreign investment into the country.

Nigeria set to host 2 major CAF events

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is set to return to the centre of African football after President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s hosting of two major Confederation of African Football events.

The announcement followed a meeting between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and President Tinubu on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Source: Legit.ng