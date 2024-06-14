A political activist has condemned the EFCC's alleged game with the immediate past former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

Kogi state political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, urged the anti-graft agency not to betray the trust of Nigerians even as the people of Kogi demand answers from Bello on how he governed the state for eight years

Kogi state political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has faulted the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s delay at the federal high court, questioning the agency's commitment to justice in the ongoing case against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede, Kogi state political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin and Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: EFCC, Usman Okai Austin, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Okai in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 13, urges to uphold its integrity, reminding them that the public's trust is at stake.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed former Governor Bello has used media manipulation to intimidate figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to discredit the EFCC.

He, however, insisted that the public would not tolerate any soft approach from the anti-corruption agency, which had previously shown determination to prosecute Bello.

Alleged N80bn fraud: Why EFCC must act fast

Okai emphasizes that yielding to political pressure or media campaigns would be a betrayal of public trust.

He recalled the EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede vowed to resign if the embattled Bello was not prosecuted, noting that the agency has not enforced the existing arrest warrant despite knowing Bello’s whereabouts.

Speaking on peoples demands, Okai said Nigerians, especially those from Kogi state, are eagerly anticipating the EFCC's actions in the case against Yahaya Bello.

Okai stressed that the EFCC must resist media blackmail and political pressure to ensure justice is served.

"Anything less, he warns, would undermine the fight against corruption and betray public trust."

EFCC: Why we find it difficult to arrest Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng reported earlier that the EFCC said it is finding it difficult to arrest Yahaya Bello, because of the ‘system’

The EFCC acting Zonal Director, Benin Zonal Command, Effa Okim, said Bello, who is accused of N80.2bn fraud is being protected by the ‘system’.

Okim stated this during a familiarisation visit to the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Asaba on Monday, June 12.

