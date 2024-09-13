The NWC of the PDP in Edo state has demanded the immediate redeployment of the state's REC Dr. Anugbum Onuoha and the Commissioner of Police Lemo Edwin Ivwo

Tony Aziegbemi, Edo PDP chairman, after an emergency meeting on Thursday, pointed out a significant conflict between Governor Godwin Obaseki and FCT minister Nyesom Wike

He expressed concerns that the presence of officials linked to Wike could jeopardize the electoral process, as they may act in his interest rather than ensure a fair election in Edo

The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner (REC).

Edo PDP raises alarm over pro-Wike REC, CP

According to reports, PDP’s call for Onuoha’s redeployment is due to his ties with Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As reported by The Cable, the INEC REC had previously served as Wike's special adviser on lands when he was governor of Rivers.

In a letter addressed to Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, Edo PDP chairman, expressed a lack of confidence in the REC’s ability to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

Aziegbemi also alleged that the recruitment process for supervising presiding officers (SPOs) had been compromised, casting doubts on the election’s integrity.

“It is with a deep sense of concern that we bring to the notice of your good office a very disturbing trend that may threaten the credibility of the forthcoming Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

“We are therefore requesting the redeployment of the Edo REC, as we are not confident that he would be fair, just, and equitable in the conduct of the election,” the letter partly read.

Vanguard, ThisDay confirmed the development in their publication on Thursday, September 12.

