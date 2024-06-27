Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello has told the federal high court, Abuja, to transfer his case with the EFCC to his state

Legit.ng reports that the EFCC is after the former governor over an alleged N82 billion fraud

However, speaking through his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, Bello told the court that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of Kogi, it was proper for the case to be held in the state

Lokoja, Kogi state - The immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has requested that the case the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is pursuing against him be transferred to the state.

As reported by TVC News on Thursday, June 27, Bello said considering he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of the state, it is proper for the matter to be treated in Kogi.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the EFCC asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”

The EFCC has been investigating Bello over allegations of financial misconduct and misuse of public funds during his time in office.

