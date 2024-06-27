BREAKING: Fleeing Former Governor Yahaya Bello Requests Transfer of EFCC Case to Kogi State
- Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello has told the federal high court, Abuja, to transfer his case with the EFCC to his state
- Legit.ng reports that the EFCC is after the former governor over an alleged N82 billion fraud
- However, speaking through his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, Bello told the court that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of Kogi, it was proper for the case to be held in the state
Lokoja, Kogi state - The immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has requested that the case the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is pursuing against him be transferred to the state.
As reported by TVC News on Thursday, June 27, Bello said considering he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the governor of the state, it is proper for the matter to be treated in Kogi.
Legit.ng earlier reported how the EFCC asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”
The EFCC has been investigating Bello over allegations of financial misconduct and misuse of public funds during his time in office.
PDP chieftain speaks on Bello’s whereabouts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a human rights activist and the PDP member, Usman Austin Okai, said Bello is hiding in the Kogi government house.
Since a failed attempt to arrest him in Abuja, the present location of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain remains a mystery.
In a statement, the PDP chieftain alleged that Governor Usman Ododo played a role in “helping Bello evade the EFCC by whisking him away from Benghazi Street Zone 4 in Abuja.”
