Kefas Wungak Ropshik has announced his candidacy for the Plateau State governorship in 2027 elections

Ropshik emphasised his commitment to sustainable growth and empowerment for Plateau's youth and women

The gubernatorial hopeful explained that his vision is centred on economic productivity and innovation, with a focus on driving development beyond dependence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - Kefas Ropshik has formally obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial nomination form, declaring his intention to contest for the governorship of Plateau State in the 2027 elections.

Ropshik, who hails from Garram village in Kanke Local Government Area (LGA), said his decision followed extensive consultations, prayers, and reflection on the needs and aspirations of the people.

Kefas Ropshik officially picks the PDP governorship nomination form ahead of the 2027 Plateau State election.

Source: Original

The Punch, on Wednesday, May 6, quoted Ropshik as saying:

“There are moments in life when you look back at where you came from, and all you can do is thank God for the journey.

"From Garram village in Kanke, from a humble beginning, from a young boy who had dreams but did not know what the future held, I could never have imagined that one day I would stand at this defining moment with a burden in my heart for the people of our beloved Plateau State.”

2027 election: Why Ropshik is contesting

He said Plateau State had played a significant role in shaping his values and strengthening his resolve to serve, adding that his experiences across communities had deepened his understanding of the challenges faced by citizens.

Ropshik stated, according to Guardian:

“I have listened to the hopes of our youths, witnessed the resilience of our women, and felt the daily struggles of families who work hard yet long for greater opportunities. Those experiences have stayed with me."

The PDP aspirant, popularly known as “Kefiano,” stressed that his ambition was driven not by personal gain but by a commitment to reposition the state for sustainable growth and prosperity.

His words:

“After deep reflection, prayers, and sincere conversations, I have made the bold but humble decision to offer myself to serve as Governor of Plateau State—not because of position, not because of ambition, but because I truly believe our state can become much more, and our people deserve much more."

Kefas Ropshik outlines his economic vision for Plateau State ahead of the 2027 elections, focusing on agriculture, business, tourism, technology, and industry.

Source: Original

Ropshik shares vision of 2027 election

Outlining his vision, Ropshik called for a shift from economic dependence to productivity, identifying agriculture, business, tourism, technology, and industry as key drivers of development.

He said:

“I believe Plateau must move beyond dependence and step boldly into an era of enterprise, innovation, productivity, and opportunity. I see a Plateau where our youths become creators, where our women are empowered, and where our economy thrives on sustainable pillars."

Describing himself as a servant-leader, he appealed to the people of the state for support, trust, and prayers as he embarks on the political journey.

The gubernatorial hopeful added:

“My name is Kefas, the rock and I believe God has prepared me to help lay a stronger foundation for generations to come. I come to you not as one who has all the answers, but as one of you, with faith, sincerity, and a genuine heart to serve.

“I humbly ask for your prayers, your trust, and your support as together we build a greater Plateau State.”

Read more PDP news:

Ropshik reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ropshik called on PDP's stakeholders to embrace unity, discipline and reconciliation following the recent Supreme Court judgment affecting the party’s internal leadership structure.

Ropshik described the development as a defining constitutional moment for the party, urging members to exercise maturity and restraint.

Source: Legit.ng